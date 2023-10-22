Manchester United will have to pay £60 million to sign former Chelsea who Erik ten Hag wants as Harry Maguire replacement - Reports

According to reports, Manchester United will have to pay £60 million to sign former Chelsea defender Marc Guehi. The Crystal Palace centre-back is reportedly Erik ten Hag's top target to replace Harry Maguire.

As per a report in Football Insider, Crystal Palace are unwilling to listen to any offers under £60 million for Guehi. They see the defender as one of their best players and are not interested in selling the Englishman, who has a contract until 2026.

After coming through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge, Guehi joined the Eagles in 2021 in a £18 million move.

Ten Hag is keen on signing a defender next summer and unwilling to keep Maguire. The Dutchman wanted the former Leicester City star sold this summer and sanctioned a sale, but the move to West Ham United collapsed.

Apart from Manchester United, Tottenham are also reportedly keen on signing Guehi when the season ends. The Englishman has no plans to leave in the January window as he wants to help the London side finish as high up the table as possible and make a case for himself for the 2024 Euros.

Manchester United urged to sign former Chelsea defender by Paul Parker

Former Manchester United full-back Paul Parker believes Marc Guehi will be a good addition to the Red Devils' squad. He went on to claim that the defender would be the best center-back at the club and added that even his partner at Crystal Palace, Joachim Andersen, would be a good signing.

Speaking to SpilXperten, Parker was confident that Guehi would do well at Old Trafford. He praised the former Chelsea star and added pushed Ten hag to get the deal done. He said:

"I even think he would be able to do a good job at Man United. I really like Andersen. I think he is a very, very good centre half, and he has been looking amazing for Crystal Palace again this season. But again, from Man United's perspective, I think I would look at his centre-half partner, Marc Guehi. He is a fantastic centre-half, and I would take Guehi over Andersen, also because of his age. Guehi is only 23 years old, and he is an England international."

Parker added:

"If Man United was to sign Guehi, he would be the best centre-half at the club, without a shadow of a doubt. I think Martinez is excellent, but Guehi is more elegant with the ball with his feet. I think they could be a great centre-half pair. Guehi is so clever, and he would be an amazing addition to the squad, and I would definitely give Man United the advice to go for some shopping at Crystal Palace."

Manchester United signed Jonny Evans on a one-year deal earlier this summer after the club could not spend on defenders due to FFP limits.