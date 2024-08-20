Manchester United will not sign new player in key position due to 2 first-team stars: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly opted not to sign Fenerbache left-back Ferdi Kadioglu. Erik ten Hag possesses Diogo Dalot and new signing Noussair Mazraoui, both right-backs who can play as makeshift left-backs.

The Athletic reports that the Red Devils have decided not to pursue Kadioglu because of the duo's versatility. The Turkish full-back was a standout performer for Turkiye at Euro 2024, and his stock has been growing.

Kadioglu, 24, appeared 51 times across competitions for Fenerbahce last season. He bagged three goals and five assists and earned himself a prominent role with his national team.

However, Ten Hag is happy to use Dalot and Mazraoui as left-back options to deal with an injury crisis. Luke Shaw (calf) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) headed into the new season still on the sidelines after missing most of the 2023–24 campaign.

Manchester United kicked off their season with a 1-0 win against Fulham (August 16). Dalot played left-back and performed well, with Mazraoui shining on his debut at right-back.

The Red Devils also have a Plan B, with 17-year-old Harry Amass on the cusp of the senior first team. The English left-back has been earning plaudits at youth level and is viewed as Shaw's long-term replacement.

Manchester United reportedly prioritizing sealing Manuel Ugarte's arrival

Manuel Ugarte wants to join Manchester United.

Manchester United has been hellbent on signing a new No. 6 this summer, and Manuel Ugarte is their top target. The Uruguayan midfielder has agreed personal terms with the Red Devils, but the club has failed to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that United is working on a loan with an obligation to buy a proposal for Ugarte. They are holding negotiations with Ligue 1, with the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, leading those talks.

Ugarte, 23, could be the last arrival at Old Trafford this summer after the club decided not to continue pursuing Kadioglu. He was left out of PSG's opening game of the season, a 2-1 win against Lyon in the French Cup.

The Uruguay international struggled in his debut season at the Parc des Princes. He'd been hugely impressive at Sporting CP before joining the Parisians in a €60 million deal, losing his place in Luis Enrique's starting XI.

Ugarte is a ball-winning midfielder who could complement Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park. He made the most tackles in the Primera Liga 22-23 campaign (98) and Ligue 1 last season (121).

