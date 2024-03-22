Manchester United willing to bid up to £43 million in attempt to sign 27-year-old Brazilian defender: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to bid £43 million to add Juventus star Gleison Bremer to their star-studded ranks this summer.

Bremer, who shot to fame during his four-stint at Torino, has established himself as an indispensable part of the Juventus' defence since arriving in 2022. The 27-year-old has helped his team register 33 clean sheets in 72 games across competitions, scoring seven times.

Now, according to Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport, Bianconeri sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has earmarked Bremer as a top outgoing to obtain much-needed cash. The club are hoping to make the most of the Brazilian centre-back's demand in the Premier League.

Manchester United, who have leaked 62 goals in 40 matches so far this campaign, are allegedly the main contenders in the race to sign Bremer. They are keen to bid up to £43 million to secure the star's services, but Juventus could hold out for a fee of around £52 million.

Bremer, who is healthily contracted at the Old Lady until June 2028, could push for a move to Manchester United in search of a bigger payday. He could emerge as a regular starter alongside Lisandro Martinez should he join the Red Devils ahead of the next campaign.

Ian Wright hails Manchester United winger

Speaking on the Wrighty's House podcast, Arsenal great Ian Wright heaped praise on Alejandro Garnacho for his outing in Manchester United's latest 4-3 FA Cup win over Liverpool. He said (h/t The Sun):

"I need to mention Garnacho because he is a massive problem for anybody. In spells and in moments during that game, he was doing some unbelievable things. I thought it was a very impressive performance in a massive game for him, especially considering his age."

Claiming that the 19-year-old has room to grow, Wright concluded:

"As soon as they get the structure right around him, he can start to learn more and know where he needs to be in a game because at the moment, it's so chaotic in there. But if that happens, then we're really going to see the best of him, we really are."

Garnacho, who left Atletico Madrid for £400,000 to join the Red Devils in 2020, has popped up as a crucial starter for his team this season. He has started 29 of his 38 appearances across all competitions so far.

Overall, the three-cap Argentina international has netted 12 goals and laid out nine assists in 74 outings for Manchester United. He is currently averaging a goal or an assist at a rate of every 182 minutes of action.