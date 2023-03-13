Manchester United willing to let 2 attackers leave on loan this summer - Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly planning to allow Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga to head out on loan next season. The duo have found game time tough to come by at Old Trafford this campaign.

Pellistri, 21, has earned praise for the impact he has made in six substitute appearances he has made since the turn of the year. The Uruguayan international has provided one assist. However, his future with the Red Devils is uncertain.

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are reluctant to sell Pellistri, as he has only been with themp for three years. He joined the Premier League club from Penarol in in 2020 for €8.5 million. He has spent two seasons on loan at Spanish outfit Alaves.

Pellistri has made a name for himself on the international stage. He was selected by Uruguay for their 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo admitted that he was surprised by the young winger's talent amid his lack of minutes at Old Trafford:

“I think Facundo Pellistri is surprising...Especially since he hadn’t been playing. And more because of the level that he gave in the national team, that he was spectacular. Besides, we understood each other very well on the right wing. Facundo was the one who surprised me the most, yes."

Meanwhile, Elanga, 20, is another Manchester United youngster who could reportedly be allowed to leave on loan. The Swedish winger enjoyed a breakout 2021-22 campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick. He scored three goals and provided two assists in 27 games across competitions.

However, the forward has not had the same impact under Erik ten Hag this season. He has featured seven times in the Red Devils' starting lineup in 23 games, contributing two assists.

Elanga was linked with a move to Everton in January. However, Ten Hag's side were reluctant to send him to Goodison Park due to the difficult period they were enduring.

Real Betis's Luiz Felipe ruled out of clash with Manchester United

Luiz Felipe (right) will miss the second leg.

Betis defender Felipe will be unavailable for the side's Europa League last 16 second leg clash with Manchester United on Thursday (March 16). The Red Devils have a 4-1 lead over Manuel Pellegrini's side heading into the second leg at Benito Villamarin.

According to AS, Felipe is facing a fortnight out with a hamstring injury he incurred during the first leg at Old Trafford. The Italian has been a mainstay in Los Verdiblancos' side this season, featuring 21 times across competitions, helping the side keep six clean sheets.

Felipe joins Betis' protagonist Nabil Fekir on the sidelines. The French attacker has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury. He played no part in the 4-1 first leg defeat at Old Trafford.

