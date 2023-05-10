Manchester United willing to make staggering €100m offer to sign Barcelona superstar - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to table a massive €100 million offer to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona in the summer.

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Barcelona want to sign Lionel Messi, Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez in the summer. The club are also eyeing a striker who could provide cover and compete with Robert Lewandowski.

However, Barcelona are unable to move for new players unless they generate income, balance their books and fall in line with Financial Fair Play regulations. It has been claimed that Manchester United are looking to capitalise on the Blaugrana’s poor financial state by luring De Jong away from the Camp Nou.

The Red Devils reportedly reached an agreement with Barca last summer, but the player refused to budge. Erik ten Hag, who managed De Jong at Ajax, remains eager to have him at Old Trafford, and United are prepared to break the bank to fulfil his wishes. United are willing to spend €100 million to sign the 25-year-old central midfielder.

Despite playing regularly, De Jong is not an indispensable member of the squad. He has now been placed on Barca’s transfer list, as the club stand a chance to make a lot of money from his sale.

Even if Barca president Joan Laporta agrees to his sale, it could eventually boil down to De Jong’s wishes. As things stand, the Dutchman has no intention of leaving the Camp Nou, though.

Since arriving from Ajax for €86 million in July 2019, De Jong has featured in 178 games for the 26-time Spanish champions across competitions, scoring 15 times. His contract runs out in 2026.

Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong was impressive in Barcelona's win over Osasuna

Jordi Alba’s 85th-minute strike propelled Barcelona to a 1-0 win over Copa del Rey finalists Osasuna on Tuesday (May 2).

Frenkie de Jong, who set up Alba with a clever nod into his path, was Barca’s best player on the night. De Jong completed a whopping 93 passes in the win over Osasuna, attaining a passing accuracy of 91%.

The Manchester United target also created four chances, played 18 passes into the final third, delivered seven accurate long balls and won three of four aerial duels. The central midfielder was at the heart of everything positive for the La Liga leaders on the night.

