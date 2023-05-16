Manchester United willing to offer £44 million to sign midfielder Borussia Dortmund identified to replace Jude Bellingham: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to offer £44 million to snap up Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, who has been linked with Borussia Dortmund as a replacement for Jude Bellingham.

Alvarez, 25, has established himself as a regular starter for De Godenzonen since arriving from Liga MX outfit America for £13 million in 2019. So far, he has helped his club lift a total of three trophies, including two Eredivisie titles.

A right-footed defensive midfielder blessed with tackling and work-rate, the 61-cap Mexico international was heavily linked with Chelsea last summer. However, Ajax refused to offload him after selling a number of first-team players.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has told his club's top brass to secure Alvarez's signature this summer. They are willing to lodge a bid of £44 million to lure their target away from the Johan Cruyff Arena.

However, the Red Devils are unlikely to be unopposed in their pursuit of the Mexican. Dortmund have identified the Ajax star as a replacement for Jude Bellingham, who is believed to join Real Madrid in the upcoming transfer window.

Bellingham, who is valued at over £100 million, has agreed to sign a six-year deal with Los Blancos ahead of a permanent summer switch. The 19-year-old is set to have a release clause worth around £870 million, as per 90min.

Meanwhile, Alvarez could be eager to move to another club as Ajax are likely to fail to qualify for UEFA Champions League next campaign. Should he join Manchester United, he would be a first-team starter alongside Casemiro.

So far, the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup winner has scored 13 goals and laid out six assists in 144 games for Ajax.

Manchester United told to pay £50 million to sign 21-year-old: Reports

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has emerged as a target for Manchester United ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season, as per Football Insider. Erik ten Hag is an admirer of the Belgian, who has impressed with his physicality.

According to the aforementioned website, Everton are prepared to accept offers of £50 million to let Onana depart if they get relegated. However, the Toffees will aim to convince the midfielder to stay if they remain in the top flight.

Onana, 21, has emerged as one of the few positives in the Toffees' underwhelming season since arriving from Lille for £33 million last summer. He has registered one goal and two assists in 33 games across all competitions so far.

Poll : 0 votes