Manchester United willing to offer out of favour star for Juventus midfielder - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly willing to offer Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek to Juventus as part of a swap deal for Adrien Rabiot. The Dutchman has found has struggled for regular playing time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Bianconeri are said to be interested in the midfielder.

Van de Beek joined Manchester United last summer but has had a limited number of games under his belt since his big-money move from Ajax. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems unconvinced by the Dutchman and could cash-in on him in the summer.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus see van de Beek as a cheaper alternative to Paul Pogba. The Bianconeri still consider the Frenchman their primary target for the summer but would be open to a move for the Dutchman if Pogba decides to remain with Manchester United.

The report also states that the Turin outfit would be willing to use French midfielder Adrien Rabiot in a swap deal for van de Beek. The Red Devils are reportedly happy to accept a swap deal, as Solskjaer is an admirer of the Frenchman.

Juventus willing to offer Paulo Dybala to Manchester United in a swap deal for Pogba

Paul Pogba could be on his way out of Manchester United in the summer.

Juventus would also be willing to negotiate another swap deal with Manchester United, as they are ready to offer the Red Devils Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala for French midfielder Paul Pogba.

Dybala has fallen out of favour at Juventus, with Andrea Pirlo reportedly losing patience with the Argentine due to his horrendous injury record this season. The forward has only made 14 appearances for the Bianconeri across all competitions and the Turin outfit are ready to move the player on.

Juventus have long been admirers of Paul Pogba and want to bring him back to the club in the summer. Andrea Pirlo is looking to revamp his midfield and sees Pogba as the perfect player to build the team around.

The Frenchman spent 4 successful seasons at Juventus before joining Manchester United in 2016. However, Pogba has been highly inconsistent for the Red Devils and has failed to live up to the hype since his €100 million move from the Bianconeri.

A change of scenery could benefit both Dybala and Pogba while Manchester United and Juventus can strengthen their squads in positions where they are currently lacking.

