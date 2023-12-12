Manchester United willing to offload superstar in January who is considering a new challenge: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly open to offers for Raphael Varane in the January transfer window. The French defender has lost his place in the starting XI this season.

Last month, the Athletic's Laurie Whitwell stated that Varane was unhappy after being relegated to the bench. CaughtOffside (h/t Fichajes.net) now claim that the center-back could be up for sale in the winter transfer window if the offer meets the Red Devils' expectations.

Varane is apparently open to leaving the club and is on the lookout for new challenges in his career. He was signed from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 for a fee of £41 million and made a combined 63 appearances in his first two seasons.

However, Varane has slipped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag this season. He hasn't played the full 90 minutes in a Premier League since August and has just seven starts across competitions this term.

Harry Maguire's upturn in form has made him Ten Hag's preferred choice at the back. Varane, 30, remains relegated to the bench and hasn't played a single minute in his team's last four league matches.

The four-time UEFA Champions League winner's contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer of 2025. With a salary of £340,000 per week, as per Spotrac, he is the club's second-highest earner behind his former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro.

Manchester United boss denies rift with Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane being constantly snubbed from the starting XI ignited speculations about a possible rift between him and Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

However, the Dutchman recently came out to deny these claims, telling reporters in late November (h/t ESPN):

"Rapha Varane? I don't know what you're talking about. It's rumours. Very important player, but there's internal competition and there should be at a top club, as we are."

Jonny Evans (35) and Victor Lindelof continue to partner Harry Maguire in the backline. Varane's woes with regard to playing time will only increase after the injured Lisandro Martinez, signed by Ten Hag last year, returns from the sidelines.

Manchester United will know that 2024 could be their best opportunity to rake in a fee for Varane if he doesn't intend to extend his contract. Bayern Munich are one notable club that has been linked with the former Lens superstar in recent weeks.