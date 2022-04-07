Manchester United working on deal to sign 26-year-old Premier League star: Reports

Manchester United are looking to sign Kalvin Phillips from Premier League rivals Leeds United, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils have zeroed in on Ajax coach Erik ten Hag as their preferred candidate to take charge as their new permanent manager. Meanwhile, the Old Trafford outfit are also looking at ways to improve their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Manchester United have prioritized signing a new defensive midfielder after opting against bringing in one last summer. West Ham's Declan Rice and Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham are among those who have attracted transfer interest from the Premier League giants.

However, a move for either of them could prove to be unrealistic for the Red Devils. West Ham value Rice at £150 million, while Borussia Dortmund are determined to keep Bellingham for at least another year.

Leeds midfielder Phillips has thus emerged as a serious transfer target for the English giants. According to the aforementioned source, Manchester United are working on a deal to sign the 26-year-old from their Premier League rivals.

While Rice is developing into a box-to-box player and Bellingham is known for his creativity, Phillips has impressed in a much deeper role for England and Leeds. The midfielder has caught the Red Devils' eye since earning promotion to the Premier League with the Whites in 2020.

The Old Trafford outfit would require Ten Hag's approval to make a move for any of their shortlisted targets. However, they are stepping up their interest in Phillips, as per the report.

Phillips is also said to be in line with interim manager Ralf Rangnick's preference. The German is keen to bring in determined players who are looking to take their careers forward.

Manchester United face Premier League competition for Phillips

The Red Devils are not the only club interested in signing Phillips. According to the report, the England international has also attracted attention from Aston Villa and West Ham ahead of the summer.

Manchester United, though, are confident about beating the Premier League duo to the 26-year-old's signature. It now remains to be seen if they can reach an agreement with Leeds over Phillips' transfer.

The Englishman has a contract with the Whites until the end of the 2023-24 season. While Leeds are keen to tie him down to a new deal, talks have proven to be unsuccessful so far.

Phillips has made 16 appearances across all competitions for the Elland Road outfit this season. He has scored and assisted a goal each in the process.

