Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer on a free transfer next summer.

The Swiss goalkeeper is set to leave die Fohlen when his contract expires at the end of the season.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils are interested in luring Sommer, 33, to Old Trafford in 2023.

They will be able to contact the Monchengladbach shot-stopper's representatives on 1 January.

Sommer has made 11 appearances this season, keeping four clean sheets.

He was linked with a move to United this past summer.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is looking to freshen up his goalkeeper options.

On-loan stopper Martin Dubravka is expected to return to Newcastle United when the season ends.

The Slovakian has made just one appearance so far for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Dean Henderson is expected to return to Old Trafford at the end of the campaign after his one-year loan spell with Nottingham Forest concludes.

Ten Hag's side refused a buy clause in the deal that took the English goalkeeper to the City Ground.

Whether the arrival of Sommer is viewed as a replacement for David de Gea or as a backup remains to be seen.

The Spaniard is entering the final few months of his contract with Manchester United.

He has been an ever-present for the Red Devils since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2011, making 626 appearances and keeping 207 clean sheets.

However, doubts have been raised over De Gea continuing with United as contract talks with the Spanish keeper are yet to have been held.

Real Madrid are tracking Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Madrid are keeping tabs on Fernandes

Fernandes, 28, was part of the Portugal side that thrashed Switzerland 6-1 in their FIFA World Cup last 16 encounter on Tuesday, 6 December.

Sommer was in goal for the Swiss and was blown away by the Portuguese side's brilliance.

The Manchester United midfielder has been an integral part of Selecao das Quinas' journey in the tournament.

He has made three appearances, scoring two goals and contributing three assists.

According to reports, Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on his performances in Qatar.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 5 - Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in five goals in three games at the 2022 #FIFAWorldCup (two goals and three assists); the most by a Portuguese player in a single edition of the tournament since 1966 (10 Eusébio & 6 José Torres). Class. 5 - Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in five goals in three games at the 2022 #FIFAWorldCup (two goals and three assists); the most by a Portuguese player in a single edition of the tournament since 1966 (10 Eusébio & 6 José Torres). Class. https://t.co/fQ1uX3HuR1

They are interested in the Red Devils midfielder, and Fernandes likes the idea of moving to the Santiago Bernabeu.

He has become a key member of United's team since arriving from Sporting CP in 2020 for £47 million.

Fernandes has made 146 appearances since then, scoring 53 goals and providing 42 assists.

His current deal with the Red Devils expires in 2026.

