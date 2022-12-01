Real Madrid interested in Manchester United superstar; closely observing his performance in the FIFA World Cup - Reports 

Real Madrid are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes and have been scouting him at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, per Record.

Fernandes, 28, is representing Portugal at the FIFA World Cup and is impressing.

The United man has scored two goals and provided two assists in two appearances thus far.

He has been a huge hit at Old Trafford since joining from Sporting CP in January 2020 for €63 million.

The Portuguese midfielder has made 20 appearances across competitions this season, scoring three goals and contributing as many assists.

Fernandes' overall record for United stands at 53 goals and 42 assists in 146 appearances in all competitions.

His form for Erik ten Hag's side has been lauded, and it appears that Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the player.

The midfielder is said to feel satisfied and complete at Manchester United but hasn't closed the door to a step forward in his career.

Alongside this, Madrid are not the only team to be showing interest as they are among others.

End product. Bruno Fernandes has 3 Goals + Assists at the World Cup so far. Only Kylian Mbappe (4) has more.End product. Bruno Fernandes has 3 Goals + Assists at the World Cup so far. Only Kylian Mbappe (4) has more.End product. 🔥 https://t.co/xF82SOM8Z3

Fernandes' current deal with Manchester United runs until 2026 and he is valued by Transfermarkt at €75 million.

He only signed a new deal with the Red Devils in April.

Real Madrid's rivals Barcelona were linked with a move for Fernandes before he put pen to paper on a new deal, per SportsMole.

Whether the Catalan giants are another side showing an interest in the Portuguese remains to be seen.

Manchester United's stance over Fernandes is yet to be revealed but it can be expected that they will be eager not to lose one of their top performers.

Real Madrid and Manchester United are interested in Enzo Fernandez, who is impressing at the FIFA World Cup

Fernandez is drawing interest from the two European heavyweights

Manchester United have reportedly learned that they will have to pay £103 million (€119.2 million) in order to sign Benfica midfielder Fernandez.

The Argentine is catching the eye at the FIFA World Cup with Argentina, scoring in the side's 2-0 win over Mexico.

Fernandez, 21, has made 24 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

The Red Devils are reportedly joined in their pursuit of the midfielder by Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have earmarked him as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham.

Fernandez has five years left on his current deal at Estadio da Luz but is quickly becoming one of Europe's most sought-after talents.

