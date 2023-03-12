Manchester United worried outcast's salary could hinder summer exit - Reports

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are fearful that Harry Maguire's salary demands could hinder chances of a summer exit. The report claims that Erik ten Hag has made it clear to the club's board to sell Maguire in the summer.

The Englishman has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford. The likes of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are the two first-choice defenders for Ten Hag. Maguire has made only 21 appearances for the Red Devils this season.

Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and West Ham's interest in Maguire is well documented. According to the Sun, Paris Saint-Germain are also considering making a shocking £50 million summer move for the central defender.

Manchester United, however, are fearful that the player's salary, £200,000 per week, could prove to be a roadblock in his sale.

Maguire spoke about his situation at Manchester United, telling ITV earlier this year (via Sports Mole):

"I am a player, 29 years old, I haven't been in this position in my career, "It is a position I do not want to get used to. But it is part and parcel in football and I have been working hard every day. I am pushing, I am training well. And when my chance comes, I need to take it."

The Englishman added:

"We know at this club we need competition for places, we have some top centre-backs at this club. So, I think we are all going to be needed from now until the end of the season. I feel like I have looked after myself. I think it has been two-and-a-half weeks since my last start. I have been working hard in training."

Maguire further said:

"The lads who have been playing have done really well. So when I get the opportunity, I need to take it and make sure we win. It was nice to be out there and helping the lads and I am ready when my chance comes."

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United are set to return to action on Sunday (March 12) afternoon as the Red Devils host Southampton in a Premier League home clash.

The Red Devils are third in the Premier League table with 49 points from 25 matches. They were thumped 7-0 by Liverpool at Anfield in their last league game on March 5.

Manchester United have since made a strong return to winning ways, beating La Liga side Real Betis by a scoreline of 4-1 in their UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg clash at Old Trafford.

