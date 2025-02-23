Manchester United worrying over fitness of key defender ahead of Ipswich Town clash: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been left in a state of worry over the fitness of defender Noussair Mazraoui after their 2-2 draw against Everton on Saturday. The Morocco international is a doubt for the Red Devils' midweek Premier League encounter with strugglers Ipswich Town on February 26.

Mazraoui lasted just 70 minutes in the Red Devils' eventful 2-2 draw against the Toffees at Goodison Park. The former Bayern Munich man was taken off for youngster Leny Yoro and received treatment for his knee after he took his place on the bench.

ESPN reports that the versatile 27-year-old was meant to last the full 90 minutes, with Yoro meant to come on for Matthijs De Ligt. Mazraoui's injury meant that Ruben Amorim was forced to roll the dice differently, sending on the Frenchman in his place.

Mazraoui had played just two minutes at Goodison Park when he was left on the turf after a challenge with James Tarkowski. He will undergo tests on his right knee on Monday to determine if he will be able to feature at home to Ipswich Town on Wednesday.

Manchester United are in the middle of an injury crisis, with Amorim forced to turn to 17-year-old Chido Obi as one of his substitutes against Everton. The duo of Amad Diallo and Lisandro Martinez are set to be out until the 2025-26 season, and several others are out for varying lengths of time.

Noussair Mazraoui has been a reliable player in Amorim's squad this season, starting all but two of the games under the Portuguese schemer. His versatility and quality have made him a key player for the Red Devils, and he will be greatly missed if he has picked up an injury.

Manchester United linked with move for Premier League star: Reports

Manchester United have been linked with a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son in the summer, as per reports. The Red Devils are interested in the South Korean forward as they look to strengthen their ranks in the transfer market.

Fichajes.net reports that Son is a target for Manchester United, who are prepared to sign him for cheap in the summer. The former Bayer Leverkusen man will have just one year on his contract this summer, likely making him available for a cut-price fee.

Son is capable of operating from a variety of positions in attack, with his goalscoring numbers over the years in the Premier League quite impressive. Spurs recently triggered the one-year extension in the 32-year-old's contract. However, he still may consider a move away from the club once the season ends.

