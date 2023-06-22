Manchester United youngster attracting surprise interest from Borussia Dortmund: Reports

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri this summer, according to The Manchester Evening News,

Mejbri joined Manchester United in the summer of 2019 from AS Monaco. The Tunisian midfielder was signed for a base fee of €5 million and reportedly rejected other Premier League clubs for a stint at Old Trafford.

The youngster quickly progressed through the youth ranks, featuring for the U23 side despite just being 17. He signed a new 'long-term' contract with the Red Devils in March of 2021 and won the Denzil Haroun Reserve Player of the Year award two months later.

Hannibal Mejbri has struggled to break into the starting XI, making just three appearances to date. He was loaned out to Birmingham City for the 2022-23 campaign where he scored one goal and provided six assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

His future at Manchester United is currently unclear and several clubs are reportedly interested in signing him this summer. Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are currently monitoring a possible deal for the Tunisia international.

The Red Devils are set to give Mejbri a chance to impress during the upcoming pre-season but will entertain offers if he isn't ready for first-team action again. It is currently unclear if Erik ten Hag and Co. will entertain a permanent transfer for Mejbri, with a loan deal believed to be more likely.

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand wants his former side to sign Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen this summer

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand wants his side to sign Napoli star Victor Osimhen this summer if they are unable to acquire Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal during the 2022-23 season, only scoring 58 goals, the lowest amongst the top six. Both Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst failed to impress and manager Ten Hag has earmarked a new attacker as a priority target this summer.

On his FIVE YouTube podcast, Ferdinand said (via Manchester Evening News):

“I'd sign Kane in a heartbeat. He has gone under the radar because of [Erling] Haaland, but I am not waiting and playing games in July."

He added:

“If he said no, I'd move straight on to Osimhen. Even if he's £150m, do it. Look at the market. Who else is there? There’s no one ready-made."

In terms of end product, Harry Kane would be the best option for Ten Hag. The England skipper plundered 32 goals and provided five assists in 49 appearances in the 2022-23 campaign. Negotiating with Spurs owner Daniel Levy could be a problem as he doesn't want to sell to a Premier League rival.

Doing business with Napoli would be easier with Victor Osimhen on the market this summer. He scored 31 goals and provided five assists in 39 appearances, helping them win the Serie A title.

