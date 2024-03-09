Manchester United youngster mocked Andre Onana in training after scoring past the goalkeeper - Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was the subject of ridicule by a young Red Devils teammate in training earlier on in the season, according to The Athletic.

Onana has had a roller coaster ride since joining Manchester United from Inter Milan for £47.2 million last summer. His shot-stopping proficiency and his ability to build up from the back were expected to take the Red Devils closer to Erik ten Hag's vision.

However, the Cameroon international struggled to emulate his Inter form in his initial months at Old Trafford. He conceded 14 goals in the UEFA Champions League group stages, with his mistakes in the team's 3-3 draw at Galatasaray standing out. Ten Hag and Co. finished bottom in Group A with four points.

Rivals fans found joy in mocking Onana's misfortune, while United supporters grew frustrated by his performances. It appears even a few teammates were annoyed with the former Ajax goalkeeper.

The Cameroonian was reportedly ridiculed by a Red Devils teammate, who "had barely played a first-team game", in training. The player in question allegedly said, "Are you going to save one or what?"

Onana, 27, has always appeared self-assured in interviews even during rough patches. However, the shot-stopper is said to have confided his deteriorating self-confidence to people close to him. Ten Hag, though, never lost faith in him.

Andre Onana is turning the corner at Manchester United

Andre Onana has undoubtedly had a tough start to life at Manchester United. However, there are signs that the Cameroonian is turning the corner, with some touting him as the Red Devils' best player in this calendar year.

Onana made eight successful high claims in United's 3-1 defeat against Manchester City last weekend. It was more than any goalkeeper has managed in a single Premier League game this season. For context, David de Gea managed a total of 14 high claims in his last campaign at the club.

The former Inter star also displayed his ability to start attacking moves for his team in the derby against City. It was his accurate long ball to Bruno Fernandes that led to Marcus Rashford's opener at the Etihad Stadium. That was the second time he was involved in a passing move leading to a goal for United.

Onana has kept seven clean sheets in 27 league games for Manchester United this term. His form will be key to the Red Devils' hopes of pushing for a top-four finish. Ten Hag and Co. sit 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa at sixth in the table.