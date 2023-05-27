Marco Asensio in talks with PSG and 3 other clubs after deciding to leave Real Madrid: Reports

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio is reportedly in talks with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and three other clubs ahead of a potential summer exit from Santiago Bernabeu. Aston Villa, AC Milan and Juventus are also said to be in the running for the Spaniard.

As per a report in ESPN, Asensio is not short of options after deciding to leave Real Madrid. The winger has been in talks with several clubs, having entered the final six months of his deal at Bernabeu.

PSG, who have projected him as the replacement for Lionel Messi, are reported to be in talks with Asensio for some time now and he is also supposedly close to agreeing on a deal with the Ligue 1 giants. However, they are not the only club keen on signing him.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has been pushing for the winger to join them. Asensio wants to play regularly and the former Arsenal manager is ready to offer him a starting role at Villa Park.

Juventus and AC Milan are keen on getting back in the Serie A title race next season and have set sights on the Real Madrid star. They are also pushing to get his signature, but are reported to be behind PSG and Aston Villa in the race.

Carlo Ancelotti 'does not care' about Real Madrid star's future

Carlo Ancelotti has high praise for Marco Asensio but has admitted that he does not care too much about the forward's decision. He is concentrating on the team and will let the club and the player decide the future.

He was quoted by MARCA as saying:

"He looks good to me, I don’t know if he will stay or not. He may or may not stay, I don’t know, I don’t care much. We have a very important challenge this season. The important thing is that he is contributing, like last year. Let him continue like this, and the club will make the most appropriate decision."

He added:

"He's a footballer with extraordinary quality. He suffered a major knee injury that forced him to be out for a long time with a very slow recovery. He's an important player who has helped us a lot. I don't know what's going on with his future. I think he's talking to the club to renew his contract, but I can only speak about him from a technical perspective."

Asensio rejected a new deal from Real Madrid this week as he was not guaranteed regular game time. Revelo claim that the financial offer was not an issue for the contract to be rejected by the Spaniard.

