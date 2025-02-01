Marcus Rashford believes Ruben Amorim has been instructed by Manchester United chief to get rid of him; feels picked on at Old Trafford: Reports

Marcus Rashford believes Manchester United minority owner Jim Ratcliffe has instructed Ruben Amorim to get him out of the club, according to The Sun. The Englishman has become a peripheral figure at Old Trafford of late and hasn't been on the pitch for the club in the past 12 games.

The Portuguese head coach took charge of the Red Devils in November last year and Rashford has featured just six times under him so far. Amorim has cited training and attitude-related issues as the reason behind his exile from the starting XI.

However, the 27-year-old feels picked on at Manchester United and thinks he is getting more criticism from Amorim than the rest of the squad. The two are reportedly no longer on talking terms.

Rashford is convinced that there's more to the situation than meets the eye at Old Trafford. The English forward believes Sir Ratcliffe is behind the entire episode and thinks that the minority owner is trying to get him out of the club.

The report adds that INEOS are eager to remove Rashford's £325,000 per-week wages from their books. It has been recently reported that Manchester United are already in talks to send the Englishman out on loan to Aston Villa. With the transfer window set to close on Monday, the two clubs will have to step up their efforts to get a deal across the line.

Will Manchester United sign a replacement for Marcus Rashford this month?

Manchester United have struggled to score goals this season. With Marcus Rashford likely to be on his way, the Red Devils could be tempted to rope in an able replacement before Monday's deadline.

Recent reports have suggested that they have their eyes on Mathys Tel for the job. The Frenchman has struggled for game time at Bayern Munich under Vincent Kompany this season and has asked to leave.

Tel has registered just one assist from 14 games across competitions this season. However, his stock remains high, with multiple clubs interested in his services.

Tottenham Hotspur were eager to prise him away earlier this month, but the player turned them down despite their agreement with Bayern. Aston Villa also had their eyes on Tel, before turning their attention to Marcus Rashford.

As such, the door could be open for Manchester United to take advantage. It has been suggested that they have already touched base with Bayer Munich to discuss a move this month.

