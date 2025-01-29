Marcus Rashford left with just two options to leave Manchester United this month - Reports

Marcus Rashford has only two options available if he wants to leave Manchester United this year, according to The Independent. The Englishman has dropped down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim and hasn't featured for the club in the past 11 games.

Recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils are ready to move him on this month. However, the only choice Marcus Rashford has at the moment is a temporary move to Juventus until the end of the season or a future permanent move to Barcelona.

The Catalans are long-term admirers of the 27-year-old and are also keen to prise him away from Manchester United this month. However, their poor financial situation has raised doubts about a move.

The LaLiga giants will have to make significant sales to create space for the Englishman in the squad. Marcus Rashford reportedly earns £300,000 per week with the Red Devils, which is also posing a problem as well.

None of the player's suitors are ready to pay even half of those wages. Meanwhile, Manchester United have received a lot of queries about the Englishman since December, when he expressed a desire for a fresh start.

However, the player wants to move to a club where he can play at a high level and compete for trophies, to facilitate a return to the England squad. Although Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are interested, Marcus Rashford isn't keen on joining another Premier League club.

He was linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund, but a deal was never close. Meanwhile, the Englishman is open to staying at Manchester United, but it is increasingly clear that he is no longer part of Ruben Amorim's plans.

What has Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim said about Marcus Rashford?

Manchester United have struggled to score goals in recent games, but that hasn't changed Ruben Amorim's stance on Marcus Rashford. The Englishman has scored three goals from six games under the Portuguese head coach so far.

Speaking after the narrow 1-0 win over Fulham last weekend, Amorim insisted that the Englishman's absence was due to training-related issues.

“It’s the same, it’s always the same reason. The reason is the training, the way I see what footballers should do in training, in life, it’s every day, every detail. So if things don’t change, I will not change. It’s the same situation for every player," said Amorim.

He continued:

"If you do the maximum, if you do the right things, we can use every player. And you can see it today on the bench, we miss a little bit of pace to go and change the game, move some pieces."

He concluded:

“But I prefer it like that. I will put (goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital) Vital on before I put a player on that don’t give the maximum every day. So I will not change in that department.”

Marcus Rashford's contract with Manchester United runs until 2028.

