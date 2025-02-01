Marcus Rashford set to leave Manchester United before transfer deadline as he agrees personal terms for next move: Reports

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has agreed personal terms with Aston Villa ahead of a move in the winter transfer window, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils are now locked in talks with the Villans regarding a loan deal with a buy option.

Rashford's future has been making the headlines since dropping out of favour under Ruben Amorim. The Englishman, interestingly, scored the first goal of the Amorim era. He netted in the 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town that marked the Portuguese's first game in charge of Manchester United.

The 27-year-old followed that up with a brace against Everton in a 4-0 win. However, the player's fortunes have been on a downward dive ever since. He was kept out of the squad for the Manchester Derby in December and hasn't featured in the last 12 games for the Red Devils.

Manchester United are apparently keen to offload Rashford in January. Juventus and Barcelona expressed interest in securing his services earlier this month. Unfortunately, a move has failed to materialize so far, with the transfer window drawing to a close.

However, Aston Villa have now offered Rashford a chance to redeem his career. Unai Emery reportedly spoke to the player and convinced him about the move. The Englishman is apparently enticed by the project and the chance to play Champions League football.

How many goals has Marcus Rashford scored for Manchester United?

Marcus Rashford rose through the ranks at Manchester United before earning his debut under former manager Louis van Gaal. The Englishman developed leaps and bounds before becoming a key figure for the Red Devils.

Rashford played 18 times under the Dutch manager, scoring eight goals and setting up two more. He maintained his standards under Jose Mourinho, registering 28 goals and 18 assists from 125 games under the Portuguese.

However, it was under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that the 27-year-old scored the most goals. Rashford found the back of the net 55 times and set up 24 more from 135 games under the Norwegian's tutelage.

Rashford was also impressive under Erik ten Hag, scoring 42 goals and registering 17 assists from 113 games. He even registered the best return of his career under the Dutchman in the 2022/23 campaign, finishing with 30 goals and nine assists from 56 games.

The forward has scored 138 goals from 426 games for Manchester United to date, while also setting up 63 more. His contract runs until 2028.

