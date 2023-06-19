Marcus Rashford wages: How much will Manchester United superstar earn per week in blockbuster new contract at Old Trafford?

Marcus Rashford is reportedly close to signing a contract extension with Manchester United this summer. He is set to earn a whopping £375,000 per week from his new five-year contract - replacing David de Gea as the club's top earner.

As per a report in The Sun, Manchester United have offered Rashford the stunning deal as David de Gea is set to leave Old Trafford this summer. De Gea's contract with the Red Devils is set to expire at the end of this month, and no agreement has been reached regarding an extension.

Rashford was in the final 12 months of his contract after the club triggered their one-year option in December last year. Contract negotiations have been ongoing for a while, and according to reports, the two parties are nearing an agreement.

The deal comes as a surprise for many fans as previous reports (via GOAL) suggested that the Red Devils were planning to introduce a £200,000 per week wage cap. Rashford was previously on a £200,000 per week deal.

Erik ten Hag commented on the situation earlier and said:

"Let the process go. Once again, this is not important at the moment for me or Rashy. For him, it is to get more goals this season. He is playing a wonderful season and the team is playing a wonderful season. We have to get into the Champions League and focus on that. Marcus wants to stay and we want him to stay, so I think we will find each other."

Manchester United are expected to announce Marcus Rashford's new contract later this month.

Marcus Rashford is not good enough for Manchester United, claims Paul Parker

While Manchester United have been trying to tie down their star forward to a new contract, Paul Parker suggested last month that Marcus Rashford shouldn't be starting for the club.

The former United full-back believes that the club performed better without the Englishman on the pitch and called for Erik ten Hag to drop the forward. He was talking to BonusBetCodes when he stated that Rashford was not adding anything on the pitch. He said:

"It's time to talk about whether Marcus Rashford deserves to be in the starting lineup. We can no longer avoid that conversation. His goals have dried up and scoring goals is his biggest strength."

Parker added:

"Is he really looking like a player who is going to score a goal? I think we have to say no. Is he creating anything? No. Is he really affecting other teams? I think the answer is no to be perfectly honest. He wasn't there against Brighton or West Ham."

Marcus Rashford finished the season with 17 goals and five assists in the league – the best at Manchester United. He added another six goals each in the Europa League and the League Cup, which they ended up winning.

Poll : 0 votes