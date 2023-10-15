Mason Greenwood makes future decision after leaving Manchester United on loan in the summer - Reports

Mason Greenwood has decided that he wants to join Getafe on a permanent basis from Manchester United, according to The Sun. The young English attacker joined Getafe on the final day of the summer transfer window under rather controversial circumstances.

Greenwood returned to contention for Manchester United towards the end of the summer. He had not played for the Red Devils since January 2022 after being taken to trial over a rape accusation.

However, Greenwood's name was cleared with charges being dropped after a key witness in the case decided to pull out.

Manchester United loanee Greenwood is enjoying life at Getafe

Manchester United decided to send the controversial attacker on loan amid huge fan backlash as they seemingly attempted to bring him back into the squad. Greenwood found asylum at Getafe despite wide condemnation and has been gradually integrating himself into the first team.

According to the report, Greenwood is enjoying life at the Spanish club and wants to make his loan move permanent at the end of the season. The 22-year-old reportedly believes that he is unlikely to be welcomed back at Manchester United and feels that kicking on at Getafe is his best choice.

Unfortunately for Greenwood, things won't be quite straightforward for him. Getafe do not have the option to buy the youngster at the end of his loan spell. As a result, they will need to negotiate a transfer fee with the Red Devils.

Getafe are not known for their spending power and will hope that Manchester United don't put a hefty price tag on Greenwood.

The Englishman scored his first goal for Getafe in their 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo on October 8. Posting a photo of himself on Instagram after the game, Greenwood said:

"Happy to score my first goal for Getafe. Amazing team spirit to come away from the game with a point."

Meanwhile, Jamaican national football team manager Heimir Hallgrimsson has expressed his desire to see Greenwood, who is of Jamaican descent, turn out for the island nation on the international front. He said:

"We would like to have the best talent on our team. If he gets his former fitness and former levels, then for sure he would have that level to help Jamaica."