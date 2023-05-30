Mason Mount contract situation at Chelsea: Report reveals the complex situation behind England star's deal negotiations

Mason Mount is yet to sign a new contract at Chelsea and things are not going in the right direction for the Blues. The midfielder is on his way out of the club, but Mauricio Pochettino is keen on keeping him.

As per a report in Football.London, Mount and Chelsea have been locked in contract talks for a while. The two sides came close to agreeing a deal just before the FIFA World Cup, but the offer was no longer on the table when the Englishman returned from Qatar.

The new owners offered the midfielder a one-year extension with an increased salary, but it was rejected by the player. He held talks with Todd Boehly in April, but no contract offer was made for the Manchester United and Arsenal target. The report adds that image rights have been the biggest issue in getting the deal done.

Chelsea told by Joe Cole to renew Mason Mount's contract

Joe Cole has been adamant that Chelsea need to renew Mason Mount's contract and keep the midfielder at the club. He believes that the Englishman is vital for the club's future and should not be allowed to leave.

Speaking to 90Min, Cole claimed that Mount was a leader and sacrifices himself for the team. He added that two sides need to sit down and get to the middle of the situation:

"Mason Mount is probably sitting there thinking: 'I have performed for this club for three or four years now, I won the Champions League, I've been pushed forward in every campaign...'. He's a leader, he sacrifices himself for the team."

"He wants to stay at Chelsea, I'm sure he does. I don't for the life of me understand, and I don't know the dealings - they're probably far apart on where they're valuing each other. He probably thinks: 'Where do I sit?'."

Cole added:

"He's out the team now, which is a dangerous position to be in for Mason and for Chelsea. Football is very fickle, we can forget what a good player Mason Mount is. Even more so in this generation, players go away for three or four weeks and they're forgotten."

"I think Chèlsea need to remember what a great player he is. He will come good. [A contract renewal] would be the top of my list. There must be some middle ground to solve it."

Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich are interested in signing Mount. The midfielder has 12 months left on his contract and the Blues are demanding £80 million for him.

