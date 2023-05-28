Mason Mount could be joined by 4 other English players in leaving Chelsea this summer: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly looking to sell five English players in the summer transfer window, including Mason Mount. The Blues will listen to offers for Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

As per a report in talkSPORT, Chelsea are aware that they can maximize profits by selling their academy players. The west London club believe the aforementioned five players will not be needed in Mauricio Pochettino's squad next season.

Chelsea have a bloated squad with more than 30 first team players. Pochettino, who is set to take over in the summer, is keen on reducing the numbers and the Blues also need sales to balance their books.

Cobham, Chelsea's academy, is one of the best pipelines for young players in English football. In recent years, they have produced and sold players like Nathan Ake, Dominic Solanke, Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham, and Marc Guehi.

Who is interested in signing the 5 Chelsea players?

Mount has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. The midfielder also has interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, amid contract talks stalling at Stamford Bridge. He will enter the final 12 months of his deal when the season ends.

Gallagher was reported to be a target for Everton in the January window, but the Blues refused to sell. He was also a target for Crystal Palace last summer after his impressive spell with the Eagles last season.

Loftus-Cheek is in talks with AC Milan, as per Fabrizio Romano, and the midfielder is edging closer to a move. He got a standing ovation from the Blues faithful during their final Premier League match of the season against Newcastle United.

Hudson-Odoi's loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen has not gone according to plan as the Englishman has failed to impress in Germany. It has been confirmed that he will be returning to Chelsea, but it seems unlikely that the winger has a future at the club.

Chalobah has done well for the Blues when given a chance this season, but he too seems to be on his way out. Serie A sides showed interest in January according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, but his move was also blocked by then-manager Graham Potter.

