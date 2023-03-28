Mason Mount and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among 8 players Chelsea could offload this summer: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to sell eight players when the summer transfer window opens to reduce their bloated squad. Graham Potter has a tough task ahead as he needs to trim the squad and bring it to an ideal number.

As per a report in the Evening Standard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic face uncertain futures as they are at the top of the transfer list at Chelsea.

Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and Edouard Mendy are the other players in line to be sold by the club. The Blues need sales in the summer to balance their books, not just to reduce the squad number from 30+.

Aubameyang has been linked with a move back to Barcelona and could be released from his contract. Ziyech was close to joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the winter, but late submission of papers saw the move fall through on deadline day.

Pulisic has not hit the levels expected of him since joining from Borussia Dortmund and he could be heading out the door. Mendy has seen Kepa take over the #1 spot again and could be leaving as contract talks have also not taken place despite him entering the final 12 months in the summer.

Mount, Kovacic, Gallager and Loftus-Cheek are fighting for a place in the squad next season and their futures remain in the balance.

Mason Mount told to join Newcastle United over Liverpool

Liverpool have shown serious interest in Mason Mount and are looking to make a move for the midfielder in the summer. The Reds are keen on a midfield rebuild and see the Chelsea star as a good fit.

However, Stan Collymore believes a move to Newcastle United would be better for the Englishman if he is to leave Chelsea. He wrote in his CaughtOffside column:

"I would be very surprised if he left. He's one of their own and has the potential to finish his career as a bit of a legend like John Terry and Frank Lampard, but, obviously, with 18 months left on his deal and no agreement to renew it yet, it is possible that he leaves in the summer."

However, if the midfielder is to leave, Collymore has urged him to pick Newcastle United.

"I've already said I don't think he will, but if the lad is seriously considering his future, a switch to Newcastle would be absolutely perfect for him. I wonder if Howe and the Magpies' hierarchy feels the same way."

