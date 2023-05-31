Mason Mount reaches agreement on personal terms with Chelsea’s Premier League rivals: Reports

According to talkSPORT, Chelsea star Mason Mount has agreed personal terms with Manchester United. The Red Devils are now expected to table their first official bid.

Mount's current contract with the Blues will run out at the end of the 2023-24 season. Despite prolonged negotiations, he couldn't reach terms with the Stamford Bridge club regarding a renewal.

Mount looks set to leave the club in the summer. Manchester United, meanwhile, could make a massive addition to their arsenal in the form of the Englishman.

Mount had a mediocre season as the entire Chelsea team struggled. The 24-year-old scored three goals and provided six assists in 35 games over the course of the 2022-23 season.

He has been an important player for the Blues in recent years. Mount has scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists in 195 matches for the Blues. However, he seemingly won't be a part of the team under Mauricio Pochenttino next season.

The move to Old Trafford can hand Mason Mount a chance to rejuvenate his career. With Erik ten Hag at the helm, Mount might regain his form at United.

Roy Keane expressed his doubt over Manchester United signing Mason Mount from Chelsea

Mason Mount at his best is a useful player for top teams. However, he had trouble getting into a Chelsea team that struggled massively this season. Manchester United legend Roy Keane pointed out as much.

Keane acknowledged Mount's qualities as a player. The Irishman, though, is doubtful whether Mount can help United become a better side. Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane said:

"I wouldn’t be hanging my hat too much on Mason Mount in terms of improving United and closing the gap. I think he’s a good player, but would he improve Manchester United? I’m not so sure."

He added:

"I know Mason Mount can bounce back and he’s got qualities. I was raving about him a few years ago, but he’s just gone missing this last year or two. Again, one or two injuries, the fact he can’t get in a bad Chelsea team. They’ve been linked with lots of players but the one who would excite you is Kane."

Mount, though, can prove the critics wrong by becoming a success at United. Technically, the player has all the tools to do so. It seems like finding his form again is the issue for the 24-year-old.

