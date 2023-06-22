Mason Mount reiterates stance on Chelsea departure as Manchester United step up interest: Reports

Mason Mount has reportedly decided not to sign a new deal at Chelsea and wants a move to Manchester United this summer.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are readying a new bid for Mount after having their first two offers rejected. The Red Devils are determined to sign the Chelsea star and have made him their top target.

The midfielder's entourage have told the Blues that he has no plans to sign a new contract at the club. Mauricio Pochettino was reportedly keen on working with the Englishman, but the club are now looking to sell as he has just 12 months left on his current contract.

Erik ten Hag's side tabled a £45 million earlier this month and then had a £50 million bid rejected this week. The Blues are looking for £60 million to £65 million to sell their two-time Player of the Season.

Manchester United told they needed to sign Mason Mount's England teammate

Manchester United are pushing to sign Mason Mount as they see him as an upgrade on Christan Eriksen. However, Jamie Carragher believes the Red Devils should have moved for the Chelsea star's England teammate Declan Rice instead.

Speaking to Metro, Carragher claimed that Rice suited the Red Devils more but would have cost more. He said:

"Mount an upgrade on [Christian] Eriksen in terms of where he plays. Going back to Declan Rice, United are one of the few teams at the top who don't play 4-3-3. It's usually two midfielders with Bruno Fernandes. Declan Rice and Mason Mount, they are very different players and it shouldn't be one or the other but when you look at what Manchester United have got right now, I actually think Declan Rice would be a better fit for them. A lot more expensive of course."

He added:

"I do think he [Mount] is a good player and I like him, I wanted Liverpool to get him. Lots of coaches have picked him and like him. There is already a good player in there but Declan Rice would suit United more than Mason Mount in terms of how they set up."

Rice has played his final game for West Ham United, as per their club chairman, and Arsenal are leading the chase to sign him.

