Mason Mount’s decision to leave Chelsea is due to the form of 23-year-old teammate: Reports 

Joao Felix is reportedly the reason why Mason Mount wants to leave Chelsea in the upcoming summer transfer window. He is worried that the Portuguese star has taken over his place in the starting XI and will start ahead of him every week.

As per a report in El Nacional, Mount wants to leave Chelsea in the summer as he is no longer guaranteed a starting role.

Mason Mount has interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid but for now, Liverpool remain in the lead.

Chelsea have been in contract talks with Mount for the past few months but have failed to reach an agreement. Reports suggest that the ﻿player wants a shorter contract than what has been offered, which is said to be a seven-year deal with an optional year.

Joao Felix joined Chelsea on a loan deal in January despite interest from Arsenal and Manchester United. He is open to staying at Stamford Bridge beyond the end of the season, but a decision will be made after the season ends.

Mason Mount urged to join Newcastle United

Mason Mount's exit from Chelsea looks likely as the Blues are unwilling to keep players in the final year of their contract.

Former footballer Tony Cascarino was talking on talkSPORT when he claimed Mount should be looking for a move to Newcastle United. He said:

"It comes down to Mason and if he really just wants to stay at Chelsea and sit on money and find himself in and out of a team, because that's where he is at the moment. Does that sit well with him? Probably not.

"I'm not quite sure where he's going to play at Liverpool. Is he going to play at the top of a three behind the center-forward, whether that's [Darwin] Nunez this season? He's not going to play on the right because that's for Salah, Diaz will come back, and he's on the left."

"He's a central attacking midfielder. Mason Mount will have more than Liverpool chasing him; there will be a number of clubs chasing him in Europe and in this country," Cascarino continued. "If you were Newcastle, would you want to get a player like him?

"If you want to become more of a Champions League team, I think Mason Mount would fit really well into the way Newcastle play. At the end of the season, I think Newcastle could get Wilf [Zaha] on the left and Mount if they really wanted to."

Chelsea will hold final contract talks with Mount in the summer before taking a call on his future at the club.

Poll : 0 votes