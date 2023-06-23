Mason Mount unwilling to sign new deal at Chelsea, ready to leave as free agent if they reject all bids for him this summer - Reports

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is reportedly adamant that he won't be signing a new contract and is prepared to leave as a free next summer.

According to the Daily Telegraph's Matt Law, Mount is insistent on leaving Stamford Bridge and won't consider a new deal. The English attacker is being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have lodged three bids thus far, with the most recent one being made today (June 23). Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea's Premier League rivals are offering in excess of £55 million.

The Blues have already turned away two prior offers in recent weeks but Mount has already agreed personal terms with United. He is eager to head to Old Trafford and play under Erik ten Hag.

However, if Chelsea continue to refuse bids for the England international then the 24-year-old is prepared to leave as a free agent next year. His contract has one year left and he is not interested in extending it.

Mason Mount had a frustrating past season that coincided with a poor showing from the west London giants as a collective. He managed just three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions. This was a stark contrast from the 13 goals and 16 assists he managed in the 2021-22 campaign.

That was the English midfielder's best season to date of his career but he alarmingly dropped out of form. His Blues side finished 12th in the league and won't be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season.

His admirers Manchester United will be and Ten Hag seems keen on refreshing his midfield with Mount's acquisition. The midfielder can play on the wing, in attacking midfield, and in a deeper role.

Mason Mount remained tight-lipped about his Chelsea future at the start of this month

Mount (right) didn't comment on United links.

Mason Mount was in attendance at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix earlier this month with his Chelsea teammate Ben Chilwell. Sky Sports caught up with the English duo and speculation over the Manchester United target's future was brought up.

The interviewer tried baiting Mount into confessing a move to Old Trafford. He told the Englishman that his teammate Chilwell had said he was going to United. The former Derby County loanee responded:

"No I'm here just to enjoy this race today and its an amazing day cant wait to watch it yeah."

He managed to deflect the interviewer's attempts to get him to hint at a move to the Red Devils. But the race is well and truly on for Ten Hag's side to get a deal with the Blues for Mason Mount over the line.

