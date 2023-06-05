Mauricio Pochettino could discard €65m Chelsea flop to aid squad rebuild: Reports

New Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino could reportedly get rid of Marc Cucurella this summer to help balance the club’s books and make room for incoming players.

Impressed with his performances for Brighton & Hove Albion in the 2021-22 season, Chelsea brought Cucurella to Stamford Bridge for a staggering €65 million fee last summer. Cucurella failed to live up to his sky-high billing in the 2022-23 season, claiming only two assists in 33 appearances in all competitions.

According to English outlet Standard (via Fichajes), Cucurella’s future at Chelsea has become uncertain following his sub-par debut season. And save for a drastic turn of events, Pochettino, who is set to take charge of the club from July 1, could put him on the transfer list.

The Pensioners are reportedly looking to optimize their squad and sell players who are not integral to the club’s project, and Cucurella could be one of the expendable ones. Pochettino could use the funds recovered from Cucurella’s potential sale to go after sought-after players.

It seems difficult to recover Cucurella’s initial transfer fee, but considering that he is only 23 years old and has Premier League experience, suitors could potentially line up for him. As of now, Cucurella’s future is in the air, and more would be known after Pochettino formally takes charge of the team next month.

Renowned journalist reveals Chelsea’s asking price for Kai Havertz amid Real Madrid interest

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have set their sights on Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz. Los Blancos will be without Karim Benzema next season, with the French striker deciding to leave as a free agent at the end of his contract on June 30. With him gone, Los Blancos need to reinforce their attack and have identified Havertz as a person of interest.

Chelsea are open to selling Havertz but they want important money. Talks are expected to take place soon. Real Madrid want Kai Havertz, he’s a top target for Carlo Ancelotti but there’s still no direct contact between the clubs.Chelsea are open to selling Havertz but they want important money. Talks are expected to take place soon. Real Madrid want Kai Havertz, he’s a top target for Carlo Ancelotti but there’s still no direct contact between the clubs. 🚨⚪️ #RealMadridChelsea are open to selling Havertz but they want important money. Talks are expected to take place soon. https://t.co/6FiEs4VaV2

As per Florian Plettenberg, the Pensioners are not willing to let their attacker leave for cheap. The journalist believes that Madrid could have to pay between €50 million and €60 million plus add-ons to get their man. It is believed that while Madrid have made contact with Havertz’s entourage, the deal is still in its infancy.

Since joining the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen for an €85 million fee in 2020, Havertz has scored 32 goals and claimed 15 assists in 139 matches across competitions. His contract expires in June 2025.

