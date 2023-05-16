Mauricio Pochettino identifies 4 Chelsea stars to build squad around: Reports

Imminent Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has identified homegrown players in Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Reece James, and Levi Colwill as players to build his squad around next season, according to the Evening Standard.

Pochettino is soon to be expected to be unveiled as the new Chelsea manager, replacing caretaker boss Frank Lampard. The arrival of the former Tottenham Hotspur manager could result in the change of fortunes for some of the Blues' homegrown talent, including Mount, Colwill, and Gallagher.

Chelsea have spent around £600 million in more than 15 new signings over the past two transfer windows. This had prompted the club's hierarchy to offload some of their homegrown players to balance the books ahead of the new season.

Pochettino, however, wants to change that give some of the players a chance to prove their worth in the team and change the club culture. This comes as a surprise with the likes of Mason Mount being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer with Liverpool strongly interested in signing him. As things stand, Mount has one year remaining on his contract but Pochettino wants to offer him a new deal to keep him at the club.

The arrival of Mauricio Pochettino could also be a breath of fresh air for Conor Gallagher. The 23-year-old midfielder was linked with a move away from Chelsea in the January transfer window but has remained a bit-part player at the club, making 42 appearances across all competitions. According to the aforementioned source, Gallagher's style of play is well suited to what Pochettino wants to play which could benefit his long-term future at the club.

Despite reports suggesting that both Mount and Gallagher have future under Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea are still interested in signing a new midfielder in the summer. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a new central midfielder and centre-forward are the club's main target in the upcoming summer transfer window.

That leaves Levi Colwill who is currently on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion and has a few decent performances in an injury-ridden season. Colwill recently impressed in Brighton's 3-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League.

Chelsea currently have some great centre-backs in their ranks, which include the likes of Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, and new January signing Benoit Badiashile. This would make it tough for Colwill to break into the team as he wants regular first-team football.

Thiago Silva, however, will soon be turning 39 later this season and has just one year remaining on his current contract. Levi Colwill could therefore be a long-term replacement for Silva should be continue to impress Mauricio Pochettino in these remaining games of the season and during pre-season.

Mauricio Pochettino wants to repeat his Tottenham magic at Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino made great use of youngsters and homegrown talent whilst managing Tottenham and took them to greater heights. The Argentina tactician utilized the likes of Harry Kane, Danny Rose, Dele Alli, and Eric Dier amongst others to their full potential.

Though Pochettino never managed to win a trophy with Spurs, he did guide them to their first-ever UEFA Champions League final in 2019.

Pochettino now seems to be wanting to do the same at Chelsea. The likes of Mount, Gallagher, Chalobah, Reece James, Lewis Hall, and Carney Chukwuemeka could benefit a lot from his arrival.

