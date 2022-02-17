Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp emerge as possible options if Real Madrid sack Carlo Ancelotti: Reports 

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez could try to appoint PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino or Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp as the next manager of Los Blancos.

According to a recent report from SPORT, Perez is not impressed with Carlo Ancelotti after the way the Italian set up the Whites against Les Parisiens in Tuesday's Champions League clash. The report suggests that Ancelotti could be sacked in the summer if his team fails to get through to the next round of the Champions League.

Carlo Ancelotti was appointed as the new Real Madrid manager last summer after Zinedine Zidane stepped down from the job due to a disagreement with Florentino Perez. Appointing Ancelotti was the only option after the club failed to sign Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino last summer.

At one point, many thought that Perez made the right choice as Los Blancos were dominating La Liga at the top of the table However, since late December, Madrid have been producing inconsistent results and now they have only a slender four-point lead over second-placed Sevilla.

Real Madrid were also knocked out of the Copa Del Rey recently and things could get much worse if the Whites get eliminated from the Champions League by PSG. Madrid's performance during the first leg has been heavily criticized by the Spanish media.

Pochettino could be available in the summer. However, Manchester United seem to be the favorites to appoint the Argentine as their manager. The fact that his family is in the UK does give United an extra advantage.

Los Blancos president is also said to be a huge admirer of Jurgen Klopp. However, the chances of Madrid signing him are very thin as the German is extremely committed to Liverpool.

Can Real Madrid turn the tie around against PSG in the second leg of the Champions League?

After being dominated by PSG at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, Real Madrid will look to bounce back at home. Los Blancos will be hoping to get the full support of their home fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG, on the other hand, are optimistic and won't want to squander the opportunity that they have. Pochettino outclassed Carlo Ancelotti in the first leg and the Italian will be trying to set up Real Madrid to be more aggressive in the reverse fixture.

