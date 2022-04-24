Mauricio Pochettino to leave imminently as Premier League manager offers himself to PSG: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly set to dismiss manager Mauricio Pochettino, with Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte offering his services.

That is according to Le Parisien (via GFFN), who claimed that Pochettino is set to be removed as the club's coach. This comes just a day after winning the Parisians the Ligue 1 title.

Get French Football News @GFFN Breaking | Mauricio Pochettino will imminently be removed as PSG coach, according to Le Parisien - board wants him gone, he wants out. More follows. Breaking | Mauricio Pochettino will imminently be removed as PSG coach, according to Le Parisien - board wants him gone, he wants out. More follows.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has endured a difficult season at the Parc des Princes with his side having exited in the R16 in the UEFA Champions League.

He was linked with the Manchester United managerial job following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He was even interviewed for the role, but the Red Devils chose Erik ten Hag instead.

There has been much speculation over Pochettino's future in Paris, with rumors suggesting Zinedine Zidane could be his replacement. But the same report claims that Tottenham's Antonio Conte has offered himself to Paris Saint-Germain in a stunning turn of events.

Conte is currently embroiled in a top-four race in the Premier League, with Spurs having been impressive since taking over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But the Italian manager has spoken of his differences with the club in terms of vision and transfer business.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



"At the end of the season, the club will speak about their vision and then we will see. At one point, we'll need to make decisions". Antonio Conte: "I have my vision and it doesn't change: I want to fight to win and be competitive. I will always follow my vision"."At the end of the season, the club will speak about their vision and then we will see. At one point, we'll need to make decisions". Antonio Conte: "I have my vision and it doesn't change: I want to fight to win and be competitive. I will always follow my vision". ⚪️ #THFC"At the end of the season, the club will speak about their vision and then we will see. At one point, we'll need to make decisions". https://t.co/ENMuTtHrLe

Maurcio Pochettino to leave PSG following a polarizing time in charge

The Argentine has never seemed comfortable in charge at Paris

When Pochettino joined the Parisians in 2020 they were a club in need of refreshment following an unsuccessful UEFA Champions League campaign.

They had just missed out on an elusive Champions League trophy against Bayern Munich in the final.

The Argentine took over from Thomas Tuchel and was set with a mission to secure the Parisians a first UCL trophy.

He has failed to deliver on that target and in his first season could only bring the Coupe de France to the Parc des Princes.

His side missed out on the Ligue 1 title to Nice on the final day of the 2020/2021 season and doubts started to arise over Pochettino's suitability.

The former Southampton manager then had a blockbuster summer transfer window. Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giorginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Ramos all joined with the notion that they would now be a team that could fight for European glory.

The signs were good with Paris Saint-Germain progressing to the knockout stages of the competition.

They then went on to beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the first-leg of their R16 tie. But then PSG experienced a huge setback where all their vulnerabilities came to light.

A second-half capitulation which saw Madrid talisman Karim Benzema score a hat-trick. They exited the Champions League in demoralizing fashion.

Questions were then asked as to whether Pochettino would remain at the club.

He fought back rumors of a move to Manchester United by telling reporters (via The Sun):

"With the club, we have to find the best way to work together. That means understanding we need to align our ideas, our project, our methods. There are lots of questions which need to be looked at so that a staff like us and a club like PSG have similar ideas and visions."

Pochettino has never been a popular figure at PSG among the Parc des Princes contingent. He was booed on the day they secured an eleventh Ligue 1 title.

And that seems to be the way his tenure in charge of PSG will end with Antonio Conte looking likely to replace him.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit