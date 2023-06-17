Mauricio Pochettino orders Chelsea to block any offer for 20-year-old star - Reports

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly told the club not to entertain any offers for Levi Colwill.

The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the finest English centre-backs in his age bracket. He spent the last season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, making 24 appearances across competitions.

The Seagulls are supposedly intent on keeping him beyond the summer. Last month, manager Roberto De Zerbi said at a press conference, as quoted by SportsMole:

"I hope Levi can play with us next year, but it's the decision of Chelsea. We have to be ready to change some players, but he's a top player for us."

According to HITC, Chelsea want to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton and are aware that including Colwill in the deal could help them get their man. But according to the Guardian, Pochettino intends to keep the English centre-back at Stamford Bridge at all costs.

Colwill is a left-footed centre-back — a commodity which is fast gaining importance in modern football. The 6 ft 2 Englishman is strong in the air and in duels, and also possesses the skill to carry out the ball from defense.

Colwill is still in his formative years and with the right training, can develop into one of the finest central defenders around. It remains to be seen if Pochettino will hand him meaningful playing time this season.

The Blues have Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Kalidou Koulibaly, Benoit Badiashila, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta as their options in that position. Colwill has been on the Blues' books since 2011 but is yet to make his senior debut for them.

His contract at Stamford Bridge expires in June 2025.

What Levi Colwill has said about his Chelsea future

Levi Colwill thanked Brighton & Hove Albion for taking a chance on him and allowing him to be a part of their successful Premier League campaign.

Speaking last month (quotes published on May 25), the Englishman was asked about his future at the Amex and if he sees himself at Chelsea next season. He told the Athletic, via Metro:

"Brighton have done a lot for me. They put their trust in me when others didn’t and I’m a person that loves to repay that. We’ll see. I don’t know what is going to happen (at Chelsea). I’m still here until the end of the season."

Brighton finished sixth in the table, securing UEFA Europa League football for next season. Chelsea, meanwhile, finished six places below them. This was the Seagulls' highest-ever finish in England's top flight.

