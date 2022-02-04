Mauricio Pochettino ready to resign if PSG get knocked out in the Champions League - Reports

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly set to resign at PSG if they get knocked out in the Champions League. The Argentine is unwilling to stay longer if the main objective for this season is not achieved.

As per a report in Foot Mercato (via Le10Sport), Pochettino has put himself under more pressure at PSG. The former Tottenham manager does not want to continue at the club if he cannot win the Champions League.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “I think that’s the plan, Pochettino wants to go to



“I’m a big fan of Poch. I’ve said this since he was



Laura Woods believes Pochettino is the man to sort Manchester United out. “I think that’s the plan, Pochettino wants to go to #MUFC . It’s a great match!”“I’m a big fan of Poch. I’ve said this since he was #THFC Spurs boss because I was always a little bit jealous!”Laura Woods believes Pochettino is the man to sort Manchester United out. 🇦🇷 “I think that’s the plan, Pochettino wants to go to #MUFC. It’s a great match!”👀 “I’m a big fan of Poch. I’ve said this since he was #THFC Spurs boss because I was always a little bit jealous!”Laura Woods believes Pochettino is the man to sort Manchester United out. 🔴 https://t.co/3jIJuAjeC8

The Argentine's future at the club has been in the news for the past few months, but rumors intensified last month. Reports suggest the Ligue1 side are keen on replacing the manager regardless of what might be achieved this season.

Zinedine Zidane has been touted as his replacement despite the club confirming there were no talks held with the former Real Madrid manager. The Frenchman has been without a club since leaving Los Blancos last summer. Zidane has been linked with various clubs, including Manchester United and Juventus.

Mauricio Pochettino - from PSG to Manchester United?

Mauricio Pochettino was linked with the vacant Manchester United job after they sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils were keen on the former Tottenham manager and had reportedly made moves to get him from the Ligue1 club in December 2021.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Ralf Rangnick responds to reports that Mauricio Pochettino could he the next Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick responds to reports that Mauricio Pochettino could he the next Manchester United boss 👀 https://t.co/Pyjw3XKeFn

However, both PSG and the Argentine rejected the move as they did not want to derail their plans for the season. Speaking to the media regarding the Manchester Utd rumors, the manager had said:

"I am focused. I am very focused on football. I am not a child, I spend my whole life playing football, and now my 12th year being coach, we're in a business that the rumours are there. I understand what is going on. This kind of thing cannot distract. Rumours are there, we need to live with that. We are so focused, giving 100 per cent to get our best from the club and the players. I am so happy at Paris Saint-Germain."

However, Gary Neville believes the manager would jump at the chance of moving to Manchester United.

"I think Mauricio Pochettino - although he'd never say it - would leave to come to Manchester Utd on a five-year deal tomorrow."

Also Read Article Continues below

Reports suggest the Red Devils are still keeping tabs on the Argentine and would pounce for him if the French side part ways with Pochettino.

Edited by Diptanil Roy