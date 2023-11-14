Mauricio Pochettino requests Chelsea to sign Norway international in January transfer window: Reports 

According to Fichajes, Mauricio Pochettino has requested Chelsea to sign 18-year-old Norwegian attacker Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge in January.

Nusa has been making waves in European football with his sparkling performances for Club Brugge. The talented winger has scored twice and has provided three assists in 17 appearances across competitions this season.

The Blues have the youngsters like Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk in their ranks to play on the wings. Nusa's potential arrival could further boost the team's young attacking pool. According to Caughtoffside, Club Brugge are demanding a fee of €30 million for Nusa.

The 18-year-old has so far made 53 appearances for the Belgian club, scoring five goals and providing four assists across competitions. His current deal runs out at the end of the 2026-27 season and as per Transfermarkt, he has a market value of €20 million.

The reported Chelsea target has already represented Norway four times on the international stage, scoring one goal. The Blues reportedly offered €34.8 million to Club Brugge to sign Nusa on the summer deadline day. Later addressing the Premier League giants' reported interest, Nusa said (via Sport Witness):

“That’s a lot of money. A lot of money. But I try not to think about it so much. I can’t focus on that, you know. I don’t think it’s good for me. We are talking about very big clubs and that’s where you dream of being in the future. I try not to think about money at all. There’s a lot of money in football, so that’s not what’s on my mind. It’s where I can develop best and become as good as possible.”

Fabrizio Romano reported Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring Chelsea target Antonio Nusa

Antonio Nusa has attracted the interest of top European clubs and as per Fabrizio Romano Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the winger.

Romano reported that apart from Chelsea, Tottenham also sent their scouts to watch Nusa in action. The Italian journalist told Kick (via Spurs Web):

“Tottenham are one of many clubs scouting Antonio Nusa. He’s a very special talent. Tottenham sent their scouts, Chelsea sent their scouts, and many clubs are following him. But, at the moment, still no substantial update.”

90min has previously reported that the teenage sensation is being tracked by Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Liverpool. Ajax, AS Monaco, Borussia Dortmund, and Olympique Lyon are also among the interested parties as per the report.