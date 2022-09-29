Mauricio Pochettino 'serious' about returning to the Premier League soon as links continue: Reports

Former Tottenham Hotspur Mauricio Pochettino is 'serious' about a return to the Premier League in the near future, according to reports.

The Argentine has been out of work since he was sacked by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer following a poor campaign in the Champions League despite winning Ligue 1.

Pochettino hasn't been in the Premier League since he was dismissed by Tottenham in November of 2019, just six months after he guided Spurs to the Champions League final.

That's Football! @ThatsFootballTV twitter.com/thatsfootballt… That's Football! @ThatsFootballTV Mauricio Pochettino was at Wembley for England’s final World Cup warm-up draw with Germany while debate rages over the future of manager Gareth Southgate. [ @Matt_Law_DT Mauricio Pochettino was at Wembley for England’s final World Cup warm-up draw with Germany while debate rages over the future of manager Gareth Southgate. [@Matt_Law_DT] Telegraph Sport understands that Pochettino was not invited to Wembley, by the Football Association or anybody else, and did not attend with the intention of making any sort of play for Southgate’s job Telegraph Sport understands that Pochettino was not invited to Wembley, by the Football Association or anybody else, and did not attend with the intention of making any sort of play for Southgate’s job 👇 twitter.com/thatsfootballt…

According to journalist Dean Jones, the 50-year-old is ready for a return to the Premier, with his name being linked to the Aston Villa job by numerous reports. On Pochettino, Jones told GiveMeSport:

“Pochettino is very keen to be at games at the moment as he wants to be as ready as possible when a job opportunity crops up and so wants to see top players in person."

“I wouldn’t read too much into him being at the England match beyond the fact he is serious about returning to the Premier League soon.”

After just over a season at Southampton, Pochettino guided Tottenham to a Champions League place in four of the five campaigns he was in London. The South American has been linked to the Villa job due to their poor start this season, which has put manager Steven Gerrard under pressure.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Mauricio Pochettino, 50, will wait for a top job in England, Spain or Italy and is not interested in taking the head coach role at OGC Nice. Mauricio Pochettino, 50, will wait for a top job in England, Spain or Italy and is not interested in taking the head coach role at OGC Nice. 🚨Mauricio Pochettino, 50, will wait for a top job in England, Spain or Italy and is not interested in taking the head coach role at OGC Nice. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/zHDZvBmBGq

Pundit advises Premier League club to ditch manager in favor of Mauricio Pochettino

Villa currently are 15th in the Premier League table after keeping just one clean sheet all season. Former Villans forward Frank McAvennie believes the former European champions should replace Gerrard with Pochettino while the ex-Spurs boss is still available.

The West Midlands club have suffered numerous injury problems this term but the pundit told Football Insider:

"He’s a proven manager, he’s done it so, of course, he would. Would Pochettino want to go to Aston Villa? I know they’re a huge club but it’s a building job and I don’t know if he’d want that. I don’t like to talk about managers when they’re still in a job but it’s not looking good for Steven Gerrard.“

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Pochettino turned down the opportunity to manage ambitious Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice in order to hold out for a job with higher prestige.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #OGCNice



Pochettino has no intention to accept and he's waiting for different opportunities in the future. Despite club statement, many sources guarantee that Mauricio Pochettino was approached by OGC Nice in the last few days and he decided to turn down the proposal.Pochettino has no intention to accept and he's waiting for different opportunities in the future. Despite club statement, many sources guarantee that Mauricio Pochettino was approached by OGC Nice in the last few days and he decided to turn down the proposal. ⚠️ #OGCNice Pochettino has no intention to accept and he's waiting for different opportunities in the future. https://t.co/AcWRXwxfKP

