Mauricio Pochettino targeting 3 2022 FIFA World Cup winners to revolutionize Chelsea squad this summer - Reports

Mauricio Pochettino wants to sign Argentina trio Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Mac Allister and Emiliano Martinez after taking the reins at Chelsea, according to The Daily Mail.

The Blues brought in Frank Lampard as interim manager after sacking Graham Potter last month. Meanwhile, they have been in the process of hiring a new long-term manager for next season.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have reached an agreement to hire Pochettino as their next boss. The tactician, who has been without a club since last July, previously managed Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Espanyol.

Finer details of the agreement are tipped to be ironed out in the coming days, with an announcement seemingly imminent. Pochettino is set to take the reins at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Squad planning for next season is said to be underway, with the Argentinian working closely with sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley. Signing a new goalkeeper, midfielder and striker ranks high on the Blues' wishlist ahead of the summer.

Goalscoring has been a major problem for Chelsea this season, having only scored 36 times in the Premier League. Only three other teams, including relegated Southampton, have fared worse in the top flight.

Hence, Pochettino is keen to bring a new striker to Stamford Bridge this summer. According to the aforementioned source, Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez is the most likely target. Although the Blues are interested in Victor Osimhen, convincing Napoli to sell him would be a herculean task.

Lautaro's Argentina teammate Mac Allister has been mooted as an option for Chelsea as they look to strengthen their midfield. However, the Brighton & Hove Albion star is wanted by Liverpool and Manchester United too.

The Blues have two goalkeepers in their ranks - Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy. Both, though, have been far from convincing this season, forcing the club to target a new goalkeeper. Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez is said to be of interest to Pochettino.

Lautaro Martinez, Mac Allister and Emiliano Martinez were a part of the Argentina team that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. While Lautaro Martinez and Mac Allister featured in all but one of their games in Qatar, Emiliano Martinez did not miss a single minute.

Chelsea need to balance books first

Chelsea spent well over £550 million in the last two transfer windows. Hence, they have to balance their books first before making major additions to their squad this summer. The Blues have to sell players before June 30 to book sales in the club's accounts for 2022-23.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mateo Kovacic and Conor Gallagher are among the players who could leave Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, it has been widely reported that the London giants will sell Mason Mount if he does not extend his contract beyond 2024. Levi Colwill, who is on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, could also be sold for a profit.

It's worth noting that the English giants reached an agreement to sign Malo Gusto from Olympique Lyon in January. A similar deal for RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku is said to be in place. Mauricio Pochettino, meanwhile, will talk to Romelu Lukaku when the striker returns from his loan at Inter Milan to determine his future, as per the report.

