Mauricio Pochettino 'tired' of PSG and will not continue beyond 2021-22 season - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly unhappy at the club and does not intend to manage the Ligue 1 side beyond this season.

According to FootMercato, the 49-year-old manager is already informing people around him that he will leave the Parc des Princes at the end of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino was appointed as the manager of the Parisian giants in January 2021 after the club parted ways with Thomas Tuchel.

The Argentinian tactician has now completed a year in charge of France's biggest club but things haven't gone as per plan. PSG lost out on the Ligue 1 title to Lille last season and also exited the Champions League at the semi-final stage against Manchester City.

According to the aforementioned source, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager is tired of managing PSG. Pochettino's relationship with the club's sporting director Leonardo has also deteriorated within the last year.

One such instance was during the January transfer window when Pochettino wanted to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Spurs. However, the deal did not take place and Ndombele instead signed for the Parisian giants' rivals Olympique Lyonnais.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Mauricio Pochettino does not see himself continuing at PSG beyond the current season.



He isn’t happy with the operation of the club and his relationship with Leonardo isn’t very good.



(Source: Mauricio Pochettino does not see himself continuing at PSG beyond the current season.He isn’t happy with the operation of the club and his relationship with Leonardo isn’t very good.(Source: @Santi_J_FM 🚨 Mauricio Pochettino does not see himself continuing at PSG beyond the current season.He isn’t happy with the operation of the club and his relationship with Leonardo isn’t very good.(Source: @Santi_J_FM) https://t.co/VUu29hqHwE

The 2021-22 season is also not going splendidly well for Pochettino. Despite comfortably leading the Ligue 1 charts by 11 points, PSG have been knocked out of the Coupe de France by OGC Nice in the Round of 16.

According to Spanish outlet MARCA, the Parisian outfit could appoint former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane even before the end of the current season.

Mauricio Pochettino could end up at Manchester United if he decides to leave PSG

Mauricio Pochettino is currently one of the leading candidates to become the next Manchester United manager ahead of the 2022-23 season.

According to The Athletic, United have identified four managers to take over Ralf Rangnick on a permanent basis. These include Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Julen Lopetegui and Erik Ten Hag.

It is worth mentioning that Pochettino is the only manager from the shortlist who has prior experience of managing in the Premier League.

According to FootMercato, the 49-year-old manager is keen on a return to the Premier League with Manchester United looking like the most likely destination.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Man United 'on red alert with Mauricio Pochettino's future at PSG in doubt beyond March' trib.al/UX9ltHu Man United 'on red alert with Mauricio Pochettino's future at PSG in doubt beyond March' trib.al/UX9ltHu

It is highly unlikely that Mauricio Pochettino will remain as PSG manager beyond the 2021-22 season. The Argentine coach has four important months ahead of him as he looks to win the Champions League with the Ligue 1 giants.

Also Read Article Continues below

They have been drawn against Real Madrid in the Round of 16. The first leg of the tie is set to take place in Paris on February 15.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar