Mauricio Pochettino wants 23-year-old Chelsea star to be offered a new contract amid recent exit rumors - Reports

According to journalist Rahman Osman, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino wants the club to offer Conor Gallagher a new contract despite the player being linked with an exit.

Osman further reported that the Argentine coach wants to build an English core in the side, with Gallagher and club captain Reece James as the foundation.

Tottenham Hotspur have previously been linked with a move for Gallagher. However, according to Football Transfers, Spurs are not expected to make an offer in January, meaning Gallagher could stay put at Stamford Bridge.

Gallagher has made 23 appearances for the Blues across competitions this season, providing four assists for his teammates. His current deal with Chelsea will expire at the end of the 2024-25 season.

According to the aforementioned report, Pochettino wants the club to offer Gallagher a new deal and keep him beyond the current length of his contract. The 23-year-old England international has been a part of the Blues' youth setup from a very tender age and has been associated with the club for the past 17 years.

Chris Sutton expresses surprise at Chelsea's Conor Gallagher being linked with a move to Tottenham

Conor Gallagher has been a mainstay in Chelsea's first team this season and has been one of the team's best performers. He has played 89% of the available minutes in the Premier League this season. Given Reece James' multiple injury absences, he has also captained the team this term.

Hence, pundit Chris Sutton has been stunned by rumors linking Gallagher to Tottenham. Sutton claimed Gallagher joining Spurs would lead the Blues' fans to question the club's ambitions.

Sutton told Daily Mail (quotes via Mirror):

"If you're a Chelsea supporter, if you sell Conor Gallagher to Tottenham, you're thinking 'what on earth is going on' and Todd Boehly is making it up as he goes along."

Since Todd Boehly and Co. took over as the new ownership group of the club, the team's transfer strategy has often been questioned. Despite spending well over £1 billion in the market, Chelsea have struggled on the pitch and are currently 10th in the Premier League.