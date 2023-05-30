Mauricio Pochettino willing to spend €100 million to sign 24-year-old Real Madrid star at Chelsea: Reports

Newly appointed Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wants to bring Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde to Stamford Bridge. The Uruguayan midfielder is the latest addition to the Blues' list of targets, as Pochettino wants to sign a box-to-box midfielder.

As per a report in SPORT, Pochettino is driving his new side to secure a move for Valverde this summer. The Blues are studying the possibility of signing the Uruguayan and are reportedly readying a €100 million bid to test Los Blancos' resolve.

However, the report adds that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will reject any offer for Valverde. The midfielder is seen as a vital part of the club's future and no bid will be enough for them to even consider a sale.

Chelsea's only option would be to trigger Valverde's release clause, but that is set at €1 billion - nearly five times the current world-record for a transfer: Neymar's €222 million move to PSG.

Valverde is also not looking for a change either and has previously stated that has no intentions of leaving Santiago Bernabeu. He was quoted by Fabrizio Romano as saying:

“If they want me out, they’ll have to k*ll me.”

Valverde played 34 matches in La Liga this season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists. He scored two more in the UEFA Champions League and found the back of the net thrice in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was previously targeted by Real Madrid

Chelsea announced Mauricio Pochettino's appointment as the permanent manager earlier this week. The Argentine tactician's two-year contract will officially start on July 1, but he has already started working on his squad for next season.

Pochettino was reportedly close to becoming the Real Madrid manager last year, before Carlo Ancelotti completed a remarkable turnaround and delivered the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League.

Announcing the appointment of the new manager, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, the club's co-sporting directors said:

"Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward. He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate."

The Blues' co-owners Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali, José E. Feliciano, Mark Walter, and Hansjörg Wyss also commented on the move and added:

"The sporting team conducted a diligent and thoughtful process that the Board is proud of. We are delighted that Mauricio will be joining Chelsea. Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board."

Pochettino has already decided that he does not want Joao Felix signed on a permanent deal from Atletico Madrid. The Spanish side confirmed that they received the confirmation from the Blues on Monday and are now working to find a solution with the Portuguese forward.

Poll : 0 votes