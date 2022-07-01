Maurizio Sarri interested in getting 2 Chelsea players to Lazio - Reports

S.S. Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri is reportedly interested in signing Chelsea duo Emerson Palmieri and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to the Stadio Olimpico.

According to Corriere della Sport (via Sport Witness), the two clubs are negotiating a deal for Palmieri, who is their prime target. Lazio are rumored to have an "appointment" planned with the Blues to discuss signing the duo. Sarri is said to "like" both players, having worked with them previously at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League giants reportedly want at least €15 million for Palmieri, who spent last season on loan with Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1.

The report further added that Lazio and Chelsea are in contact about the transfer of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as well. Lazio are reported to be unwilling to give the Blues any discounts for the midfielder.

It is worth noting that negotiations for the midfielder are "separate" from those involving Palmieri and Loftus-Cheek. Lazio president Claudio Lolito reportedly "will not be satisfied" with the inclusion of players in a potential deal for Milinkovic-Savic.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Emerson Palmieri played under Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea

Sarri was the Chelsea boss during the 2018-19 club season before heading back to Italy next summer. He led the Blues to a top-four finish in the Premier League, the final of the EFL Cup and conquered the UEFA Europa League title by beating Arsenal 4-1 in the final.

Loftus-Cheek was a key figure during that campaign, featuring 40 times across all competitions. He netted 10 goals and laid out five assists in what was his most productive season at Stamford Bridge. However, an Achilles tendon rupture saw him miss a chunk of matches towards the end of the season.

Palmieri, on the other hand, was a slightly more peripheral figure, making only 27 appearances across all competitions. He contributed two assists, including one in Chelsea's 4-1 thrashing of Arsenal in the Europa League final, and a goal.

Overall, Loftus-Cheek has made 121 appearances for the Blues, scoring 13 goals and recording 16 assists. Palmieri, meanwhile, has played 71 times for the Premier League giants, netting twice and laying out five assists. Both players have contracts running until the summer of 2024 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea need to rework their own squad to compete against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City. They might be happy to trim the size by selling the less important players like Loftus-Cheek and Palmieri.

