Kylian Mbappe decides there is only space for one of Lionel Messi or Neymar as tensions rise between PSG superstars: Reports

According to GFFN, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has made his decision concerning the future of Brazilian teammate Neymar. The French World Cup winner is believed to now possess veto powers at the Parc des Princes, and Neymar might be the first to feel those powers.

The report alleges that Mbappe has decided that the club only has room for himself, alongside either Lionel Messi or Neymar. The Brazilian forward looks set to draw the shorter straw as his relationship with Mbappe has broken down.

The World Cup winner reportedly wants to learn what he can from Messi and sees him as the most vital member of the squad at the moment. While Neymar was also meant to serve a similar goal, it seems like the golden boy of French football is done with the Brazilian.

Though Neymar has not taken the world by storm from Paris, he has remained one of the club’s best performers, contributing 105 goals from 147 appearances.

This might not be enough to save him at the club. With his fractured relationship with Mbappe, it is not outlandish to imagine the Brazilian moving on if he can find a new home.

The Brazilian has, however, started the season in good form with six goal contributions from two games this season. This could cause the Parisians to hold off on sanctioning a departure. With these rumors circulating, other big clubs in Europe will be paying close attention to developments.

Tensions continue at PSG: Neymar likes tweet criticising Mbappe

During the game against Montpellier, Kylian Mbappe stepped up to take a penalty, but managed to miss it. However, Neymar got a similar opportunity and converted to add to the scoreline.

The situation of Mbappe taking the first penalty didn't go unnoticed, but tweets criticizing the Frenchman's miss were liked by the Brazil international.

One tweet said:

"It's now official, Mbappe is the penalty taker at PSG. Clearly this is a contract thing, because at no club in the world that has Neymar would he be the second taker, none. It seems that because of the contract [extension], Mbappe owns PSG!!!"

As at the time of this writing, Neymar is yet to unlike the tweet, which may mean he agrees with what the tweet says. How the situation will unfold in the coming weeks, however, is unknown. He also liked other tweets, including one that stated:

"Today, in the PSG game, Neymar scored and HUMILIATED the goalkeeper (once again) in the penalty kick. Mbappe, on the other hand, hit VERY badly and lost. After the game, the coach said that Mbappe will be the team's main hitter for the season. An absurdity!"

