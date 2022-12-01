Members of France squad railing against 26-year-old's performance levels: Reports 

France players at the FIFA World Cup are reportedly railing against Benjamin Pavard in the camp. Players are unhappy with the Bayern Munich star's performance levels.

As per a report in L’Equipe, Ousmane Dembele was among the players who have questioned Pavard's performance levels at the national level. The defender started the first match of the FIFA World Cup but has been an unused substitute in the last two games.

Didier Deschamps refused to reveal the reasons for dropping the Bayern Munich star but hinted that it was mainly due to the defender being caught out of position. He told the media:

"I took the decision not to play him. I won't go into the details. I've had several conversations with him. I don't consider him to be in the right disposition. So you'll ask me – is it physical, is it in his head? The first match didn't help, of course. That's why I made a different choice."

France defender Benjamin Pavard's club future in doubt after FIFA World Cup

Benjamin Pavard has hinted at a possible exit from Bayern Munich in 2023. The France defender wants to play in Serie A after seven years in Germany.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Pavard was quoted by 90Min saying:

"I have been playing in Germany for seven years now. I still have many friends in Stuttgart. I won everything with Bayern Munich. I play to win and I am available to evaluate new interesting projects, but as a central defender. Is Giroud trying to convince me to move to Milan? Olivier always tells me that Italy is a country that lives in one hundred percent football."

He added:

"He told me about the magic of derbies, the great celebration of the fans for the Scudetto. I would love to play with him also because he is a great friend. We'll see. Serie A is very interesting not only for a defender like me, but also because it is a lot more open, as friends Giroud, Theo Hernandez and Rabiot tell me."

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the France international but could change their thoughts after the FIFA World Cup.

