Memphis Depay sets important demand to be met by Manchester United before sealing Old Trafford switch: Reports

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has reportedly set an important demand if he is to rejoin Manchester United. The Dutchman is being linked with a move to Old Trafford, as he has just six months left on his contract.

The 28-year-old previously played for the Red Devils for two seasons before leaving the Premier League club in 2017. A return to north England could be on the cards.

According to The Athletic journalist Laurie Whitwell, Depay would likely want a multi-year contract. This is because his current one with Barca expires at the end of the season.

Injuries have taken hold of the Dutch attacker's season, making just four appearances across competitions and scoring one goal. He featured at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the Netherlands, scoring one goal in five games.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been eager to bolster his attacking options at Old Trafford since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in November. He missed out on his top target Cody Gakpo to arch-rivals Liverpool.

Depay joined Barcelona in July 2021 from Lyon on a free transfer. He has scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 42 games across competitions. The striker's spell at United was forgetful, scoring seven goals and contributing six assists in 53 appearances.

It remains to be seen if the forward will arrive in the January transfer window, as the Red Devils are being cautious with their money. Reports suggest they are ready to sign Depay's compatriot Wout Weghorst, who is on loan from Burnley at Besiktas.

Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand urges Manchester United to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane

Ferdinand wants Kane at Old Trafford.

Manchester United may be targeting a move for either Depay or Weghorst, but they seemingly intend to sign a prolific center-forward come summer. Tottenham's Kane is a name that continues to be mentioned as a potential target for Ten Hag's side.

Ferdinand has urged the club to sign the English frontman, he told his Vibe with Five podcast that the 29-year-old guarantees you 20 to 25 goals per season. He said:

"Get Harry Kane in. Spurs fans, I'm sorry. You're not going to win anything. He's not going to win anything at Spurs. They're in a bit of turmoil at the minute."

He continued:

"You're going to have to pay big money for Harry Kane. But at least you know you're getting a man who gets 20-25 goals a season. So Harry Kane can't be going anywhere but Man United."

Kane has been in fine form this season, scoring 17 goals in 26 appearances. The Spurs striker boasts proven Premier League experience and may just be the perfect attacking signing for Manchester United's rebuild under Ten Hag.

