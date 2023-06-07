“Messi would play for Barcelona for free” - Spanish radio station gives details of conversation between Lionel Messi’s dad and Joan Laporta

Lionel Messi's future is still in the air. There is little to no clarity over his next club with multiple interested parties vying for his signature. But recent reports from Spain claim that he could be interested in returning to Barcelona.

According to Spanish radio station El Larguero (via Barca Universal), Messi's father, Jorge, told Barcelona president Joan Laporta during their recent meeting that the Argentine would be happy to play for the club for free.

The report claims that Laporta is ready to make Messi the highest-paid player at the club if he decides to return to Camp Nou. But Jorge Messi went a step further to assure Laporta that his son would play for the club for free.

"Relax, if Leo comes back he will be the highest earner in the team," Laporta said.

"Don't worry, Messi would play for Barça for free," Jorge replied.

However, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are yet to make an official offer to the Argentine, who will leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent at the end of this month.

Romano also added in his report that both parties feel that "time is running out".

Both sides feel time is running out… but Laporta and Jorge Messi have decided to take some hours to see if there’s a ‘creative’ solution.



Meanwhile, Messi has been heavily linked with a move to Major League Soccer (MLS), with Inter Miami said to be his next destination. Another report claims that former teammate Sergio Busquets could also join him in the United States. He also has a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

PSG announce Lionel Messi's departure amid Barcelona, Inter Miami links

PSG announced on Saturday, June 3, that Lionel Messi would leave the club upon the expiry of his contract later this month. The Argentine talisman joined them as a free agent from Barcelona in 2021 but couldn't lead them to the UEFA Champions League title.

PSG released a statement announcing Messi's departure, which read:

"After two seasons in the French capital, Leo Messi’s adventure with Paris Saint-Germain will come to an end at the conclusion of the 2022–23 campaign," began their correspondence published on Saturday evening.

"The club would like to extend its warmest thanks to the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who also lifted a Trophée des Champions and two Ligue 1 titles with Les Rouge et Bleu."

Lionel Messi made 75 appearances for the French giants across competitions over two seasons, scoring 32 and assisting 35 goals.

