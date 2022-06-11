Mikel Arteta angry at Arsenal board as he fears club have already blown chance to seal £50 million deal for main targets: Reports

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reportedly been left frustrated by the club's indecisiveness with regards to a move for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian has emerged as the club's top transfer target this summer.

According to the Daily Mail via Metro, the Spanish tactician fears that the north London club could miss out on a chance to sign the 25-year-old due to their current transfer strategy.

Arsenal parted ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by mutual consent during the winter transfer window. French striker Alexandre Lacazette is also set to leave the club after the expiration of his contract on June 30. The Gunners are, therefore, in desperate need of attacking reinforcements this summer.

Gabriel Jesus has been a valuable asset for Manchester City over the years, scoring 95 goals in 236 appearances for the club in all competitions. He enjoyed an impressive end to last season, scoring six goals in his last seven Premier League games.

Despite his good run of form, the Brazilian could fall behind Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez in the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium next season. The duo are set to join the club this summer.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Gabriel Jesus. However, the club's owners are rumored to have a say in all major transactions and could be reluctant to meet Manchester City's £50 million valuation of the striker. They are yet to begin negotiations with Guardiola's side over a move for the 25-year-old despite Mikel Arteta's desire to bring the forward to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were the front-runners runners for Jesus' signature. However, reports suggest Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Real Madrid are set to join them in the race to sign the Manchester City star.

Arsenal could switch their focus to Everton striker if they fail to sign Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus

According to Football London, Arsenal are reportedly trying to bring Brazilian hitman Richarlison to the Emirates. Gunners technical director Edu is willing to use his Brazilian connections to get Richarlison to the club as per journalist Peter O'Rourke.

Richarlison has been one of Everton's standout players since joining the club from Watford for £35 million in 2018. He has scored 53 goals in 152 appearances for the Toffees. The striker almost single-handedly helped Everton avoid relegation last season as he scored 10 goals in 30 Premier League appearances.

The Brazilian's versatility, speed, and directness make him the ideal transfer target for Arsenal. Richarlison could be keen to leave Everton and join a club that will give him the opportunity to play European football this season.

