Mikel Arteta believes £60m rated Manchester City star would be a perfect signing for Arsenal this summer - Reports

According to 90min, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes that Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo would be a perfect fit for the Gunners. The Portuguese defender is currently on loan at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians, however, are unwilling to activate the €70 million clause in Cancelo's loan deal to make his move a permanent one. The full-back has fallen out of favor with Pep Guardiola and is likely to leave Manchester City permanently in the summer.

Arteta worked with Cancelo during his time at City and has had success in signing players from the reigning Premier League champions in the past. Arsenal bought Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus from City, who have been integral in their title-charge this season.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White are the right-back options currently at Arteta's disposal. Adding Cancelo to the ranks would certainly be an upgrade for the Gunners.

The Portuguese defender established himself as one of the best players in his position before his loan move to Bayern.

Signing Cancelo would cost the north Londoners around £60 million. Given the player is still only 28, a deal could prove to be good business.

Rio Ferdinand makes Premier League title prediction involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Despite leading the Premier League for the most of the season, The Gunners have fallen behind Manchester City in the league table due to their poor form in recent weeks.

Arsenal are currently second, with 81 points from 35 matches, and trail the Cityzens by a point, having played one game more. Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand recently claimed that while he believes there will be one or two twists in the title race, it won't be enough for the Gunners to become champions. He said (via football.london):

"There’s a twist or two still left, I think. But I don’t think there will be enough for Arsenal to go and win it."

Ferdinand further praised Mikel Arteta's team for their performances this season. He said on his YouTube channel:

"As much as I banter Arsenal, what they have done this season is nothing short of amazing. You have given this juggernaut of a team (Man City) a run for the title for the whole of the season, remarkable stuff."

The Gunners will return to action on May 14 as they take on Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League clash at the Emirates.

Poll : 0 votes