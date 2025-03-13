Mikel Arteta to be handed massive transfer budget by Arsenal board for summer transfer window: Reports

Andrea Berta, who is set to be appointed by Arsenal as their new sporting director, is reportedly going to be handed a massive transfer budget for the summer. A report from GiveMeSport claims that Berta will have a £300 million budget to work with (via Tribal Football).

It is claimed that these resources will go towards signing a new goalkeeper, left-back, defensive midfielder, left winger, striker and backup right winger. As for the last of these roles, it is tied down by Bukayo Saka, who is an undoubted starter on that side.

There is a similar situation in the goalkeeping department, where David Raya has impressed and is likely to remain in the starting slot. However, the second pick in this position, Neto will leave the Emirates after his loan spell from Bournemouth comes to an end in the summer.

The Gunners certainly need to improve in the defensive midfield area, with Thomas Partey and Jorginho expected to leave after the season's end. With Declan Rice operating as a number eight, Arsenal have been heavily rumored to sign Martin Zubimendi.

Bringing in a new left-back may not be an immediate concern, particularly with the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly this season. Riccardo Calafiori is more than capable of providing the Englishman competition and could even stake his claim to be the first pick.

The left side of attack has been a problem, with neither Leandro Trossard nor Gabriel Martinelli doing enough to nail down a first-XI spot. Arsenal are said to want Atheltic Club's Nico Williams in the summer.

Lastly, the striker's position is of concern, with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz the only options. Given that neither of the two are out-and-out number nines, the Gunners have been linked with a move for Alexander Isak.

Andrea Berta earmarks two players for Arsenal's summer transfer window - Reports

Bruno Guimaraes

With Andrea Berta said to be appointed the new sporting director of Arsenal, AS claims that the Italian wishes to sign two defensive midfielders in the summer. One of these players is Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian is set to cost about £60 million, and the Magpies are willing to cash in on him if they miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification. The second of these players is Martin Zubimendi.

It is expected that a deal for the Spain international can be completed by paying the £50 million release clause on his contract. Berta wishes to see the pair play beside one another at the Emirates.

