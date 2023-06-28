Mikel Arteta prepared to use Jurrien Timber in new position that could give Arsenal extra edge next season: Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly set to utilize their latest summer target Jurrien Timber in a new position if they are able to sign him.

The Gunners submitted their revised bid worth £41.5 million for the Ajax defender on Monday (June 26), as per The Sun. The London-based club had their initial offer worth £30 million turned down by Ajax, who are demanding £50 million for the Dutchman.

Should Arsenal complete the deal for the Dutch national, he could be employed in the role that Oleksandr Zinchenko performs down the left-hand side.

"Arteta and sporting director Edu believe 22-year-old Timber is capable of playing as an inverted right-back, tucking into midfield when Arsenal have possession," say The Telegraph.

Timber is a versatile player who primarily plays as a central defender but can deputize at right back. The 22-year-old could provide manager Mikel Arteta with the option of effectively rotating central defenders. This would be a big positive with the Gunners back in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

So far, Timber has made 121 senior appearances for Ajax and also scored six goals and provided four assists across all competitions. The defender won two league titles and the Dutch Cup during his time in Amsterdam.

Arsenal have already added to their armory by signing German Kai Havertz from Chelsea this summer. The club are also in pursuit of the 24-year-old West Ham United skipper Declan Rice and Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

Arsenal close in on Declan Rice signing with £100 million bid

Journalist David Ornstein has reported that Arsenal have submitted their revised bid worth £100 million with £5 million in add-ons to acquire the services of Declan Rice.

After having their first couple of bids rejected by West Ham, the Gunners are confident to get the job done this time around.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano also reported that Manchester City, who submitted a £90 million offer for the English midfielder, have dropped out of the race.

The 24-year-old will most likely replace Thomas Partey in the Gunners' midfield, a player who is expected to leave the club this summer.

Rice was crucial in the Hammers' UEFA Europa Conference League success last season as he captained them to their first major trophy in 47 years.

Overall, the midfielder has made 245 appearances for his club's senior team, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists.

