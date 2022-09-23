Mikel Arteta pushing Arsenal to bid €115 million in attempt to sign Serie A duo: Reports 

Manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly pushing Arsenal to sign the Juventus duo of Dusan Vlahovic and Fabio Miretti in an operation which could cost €115 million in transfer fees.

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercatoWeb, both Vlahovic and Miretti have caught the Gunners' attention and a combined offer of €115 million could be hard for Juve to refuse. The Italian giants have had a poor start to the campaign and are currently eighth in the league table with 10 points from seven games.

Miretti has been a silver lining to their disappointing 2022-23 campaign under manager Massimiliano Allegri. The 19-year-old midfielder made his senior debut for the Old Lady last season and has appeared in nine matches across all competitions during the current term, registering one assist.

Vlahovic, on the other hand, has scored four times in eight games across competitions so far this season. He joined Juventus from Fiorentina in January 2022 for a fee of €75 million despite interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the Gunners seem adamant on signing the Serbia international once again. Vlahovic's current contract at the Allianz Stadium expires in 2026 - the same as Miretti's.

Arsenal notably signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer and added attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira to their ranks. They did, however, lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette's services in back-to-back transfer windows.

The Gabon international, who joined Chelsea on deadline day this summer, left for Barcelona in January after his contract at the Emirates was mutually terminated. Lacazette, meanwhile, re-joined Olympique Lyonnais in July after seeing out his deal with the north London outfit.

Arsenal remain interested in Real Madrid winger

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (h/t JustArsenal), Arsenal are still interested in signing Real Madrid's Marco Asensio after failing to sign him this summer.

The Spain international is also on Barcelona's radar with his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium expiring in 2023. The Gunners are, hence, looking to reach a pre-contract agreement with him in the January transfer window.

Barca, being a La Liga club, are not afforded this luxury. Hence, it would be wise for the Gunners to jump the gun and have a plan in place by January to sign Asensio next year.

After all, the 26-year-old is in the prime years of his career and is versatile enough to play down both attacking flanks as well in the number 10 role. He has scored once in just four appearances across competitions for Real Madrid this season.

